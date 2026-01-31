Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Identifies Key Players For India's T20 WC 2026 Campaign

Rohit Sharma Identifies Key Players For India's T20 WC 2026 Campaign

Rohit's "bold prediction" underscores the importance of proven match-winners who can handle immense pressure of a home World Cup.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

Former Indian captain and 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper, Rohit Sharma, has identified the players he believes will be backbone of India's title defense in 2026.

Despite having retired from the shortest format, the "Hitman" continues to keep a close eye on the squad's evolution, making a bold prediction about two specific stars.

Speaking recently on JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma bypassed usual mentions of seasoned veterans to highlight Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya as "X-factors" for the upcoming tournament.

On Arshdeep Singh (The New-Ball Wizard): Rohit emphasized that the 26-year-old left-arm pacer has matured into a world-class operator.

"Arshdeep’s ability to swing the ball both ways at the start and then execute yorkers at the death makes him invaluable," Rohit noted. He believes Arshdeep’s knack for taking early wickets will be the biggest positive for India on home soil.

Arshdeep Singh earned ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year honour following a stellar run in 2024 T20 World Cup. Representing India in all eight games, he took 17 wickets and shared the distinction of being the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

On Hardik Pandya (The Balancing Act): Rohit also stressed the critical nature of Hardik Pandya’s role.

He described Hardik as the glue that allows India to play six bowling options without compromising on batting depth. According to Rohit, Hardik’s ability to finish games or rebuild an innings from a precarious position makes him India's most important tactical asset.

While the spotlight often shines on rising stars like Abhishek Sharma or established icons like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit's "bold prediction" underscores the importance of proven match-winners who can handle immense pressure of a home World Cup.

Rohit on what will be India's biggest challenge in T20 WC 2026

“The biggest challenge for captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be how to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together. If you want that combination, you can only do it if you play with two seamers, which is a big challenge. But honestly, I would be tempted to play both, Varun and Kuldeep, because they are wicket-takers, and batters struggle to read them," Rohit said.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup ROHIT SHARMA Arshdeep Singh Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
'I Have No Information': Sharad Pawar On Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM
World
New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
New Epstein Documents Claim Bill Gates Contracted STD; Microsoft Co-Founder Refutes
World
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
'They Want To Make A Deal': Trump Signals Iran May Negotiate To Avert US Military Action
India
Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Deputy CM Today
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Health Scare in Telangana School, 32 Children Fall Sick After Eating Mid-Day Meal
Breaking News: Miscreants Open Fire on Retired Air Force Officer Running Restaurant with Wife
Breaking News: Double Murder Shocks Ghaziabad, Two Youths Stabbed to Death
Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget