Rohit Sharma Identifies Key Players For India's T20 WC 2026 Campaign

Former Indian captain and 2024 T20 World Cup-winning skipper, Rohit Sharma, has identified the players he believes will be backbone of India's title defense in 2026.

Despite having retired from the shortest format, the "Hitman" continues to keep a close eye on the squad's evolution, making a bold prediction about two specific stars.

Speaking recently on JioHotstar, Rohit Sharma bypassed usual mentions of seasoned veterans to highlight Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya as "X-factors" for the upcoming tournament.

On Arshdeep Singh (The New-Ball Wizard): Rohit emphasized that the 26-year-old left-arm pacer has matured into a world-class operator.

"Arshdeep’s ability to swing the ball both ways at the start and then execute yorkers at the death makes him invaluable," Rohit noted. He believes Arshdeep’s knack for taking early wickets will be the biggest positive for India on home soil.

Arshdeep Singh earned ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year honour following a stellar run in 2024 T20 World Cup. Representing India in all eight games, he took 17 wickets and shared the distinction of being the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

On Hardik Pandya (The Balancing Act): Rohit also stressed the critical nature of Hardik Pandya’s role.

He described Hardik as the glue that allows India to play six bowling options without compromising on batting depth. According to Rohit, Hardik’s ability to finish games or rebuild an innings from a precarious position makes him India's most important tactical asset.

While the spotlight often shines on rising stars like Abhishek Sharma or established icons like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit's "bold prediction" underscores the importance of proven match-winners who can handle immense pressure of a home World Cup.

Rohit on what will be India's biggest challenge in T20 WC 2026

“The biggest challenge for captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir will be how to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy together. If you want that combination, you can only do it if you play with two seamers, which is a big challenge. But honestly, I would be tempted to play both, Varun and Kuldeep, because they are wicket-takers, and batters struggle to read them," Rohit said.