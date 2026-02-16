WATCH: Rohit Sharma Hugs Wasim Akram Despite India-Pakistan Handshake Snub

India’s emphatic victory over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo grabbed headlines for more than just the cricket.

While Suryakumar Yadav’s men delivered a commanding 61-run triumph, a heartwarming moment between Rohit Sharma and Wasim Akram became one of the more talked-about visuals of the evening.

Rohit Sharma-Wasim Akram Hug Goes Viral

Surya Kumar Yadav didn’t shake hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss.



Indian players didn’t shake Hands with Pakistanis at the end of the match.



But Rohit Sharma was seen hugging Pakistani Wasim Akram.



I just hope Rohit isn’t abused and shamed for it. pic.twitter.com/qJvN1xppIi — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) February 16, 2026

Tensions between India and Pakistan have often spilled onto the field in recent tournaments after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Continuing a pattern seen since the ACC Asia Cup 2025, Indian players refused any customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts.

However, former India captain Rohit Sharma, serving as an ambassador for the tournament, was present at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium and shared a warm embrace with Pakistani fast-bowling great, Wasim Akram, before the match.

The video of their hug and handshake quickly spread across social media.

Ishan Kishan’s Blitz Powers India

On the field, India produced a clinical performance. After Pakistan opted to bowl first, India piled up 175/7 in their 20 overs. Ishan Kishan led the charge with a scintillating 77 off just 40 deliveries, smashing 10 boundaries and three sixes.

His aggressive knock laid the foundation for a formidable total and earned him the Player of the Match award.

The innings ensured India maintained control despite losing wickets at intervals.

Pakistan’s response never truly gathered momentum. Chasing 176, they were bowled out for 114 in 18 overs. Usman Khan’s 44 provided brief resistance, but the rest of the batting order struggled badly.

Seven batters failed to reach double figures, highlighting the scale of the collapse.

India’s bowling attack shared the spoils. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma chipped in with one apiece.