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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Lord's Video Sparks Buzz Amid Rift Speculation

WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Lord's Video Sparks Buzz Amid Rift Speculation

A viral Lord's balcony video of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir sharing a laugh has sparked fresh discussion amid retirement rumours and dressing room rift speculation.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video shows Rohit, Gambhir sharing light moments at Lord's.
  • Reports about Rohit's retirement were dismissed by BCCI secretary.
  • India take on England later today in ODI series decider clash.

Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir Video: Speculation surrounding India's dressing room has dominated headlines in the build-up to the ODI series decider against England, but a fresh video from Lord's has painted a very different picture. Amid retirement rumours and reports of a strained relationship between Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, the duo were spotted sharing a light-hearted moment on the iconic Lord's balcony. Check it out:

The clip has quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans viewing it as a sign that the atmosphere inside the Indian camp remains positive despite the outside noise.

Retirement Reports Fuel Fresh Debate

The discussion around Rohit Sharma's future intensified earlier this week after reports suggested that the third ODI against England could be his final appearance in the format.

Also Check || WATCH: Rohit Sharma Responds To Outside Noise Amid Retirement Buzz

The speculation gathered momentum before BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the claims, insisting there had been no decision regarding the veteran opener's retirement.

At the same time, another report claimed Rohit had once approached Gambhir about taking up a coaching role with the Indian team before their relationship allegedly deteriorated over time.

Neither Rohit nor Gambhir has commented publicly on those reports.

Viral Lord's Video Tells A Different Story

While rumours continued to circulate, a video from India's training session at Lord's offered a contrasting image.

The footage showed Rohit and Gambhir standing together on the famous balcony, smiling and sharing a laugh as other members of the Indian squad prepared for the decisive encounter against England.

India head into the final ODI with the three-match series level at 1-1, making Sunday's contest crucial for both teams.

Whether or not the speculation surrounding Rohit's future continues beyond Lord's, the latest visuals suggest the Indian camp remains focused on the task at hand. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the recent video of Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir show?

A video from Lord's shows Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir sharing a light-hearted moment on the balcony. Many fans view this as a positive sign for the Indian camp's atmosphere.

Were there rumors about Rohit Sharma's retirement?

Yes, reports suggested the third ODI against England could be his last. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed these claims, stating no retirement decision had been made.

What was reported about Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's past interaction?

A report claimed Rohit had approached Gambhir about a coaching role previously. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated afterward, though neither has commented publicly.

What is the current status of the ODI series between India and England?

The three-match ODI series between India and England is currently level at 1-1. The final match will be decisive for both teams.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IND Vs ENG ODI ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Retirement
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