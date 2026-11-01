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English NewsSportsCricket'Aa Jao Fir Ek Din': Rohit Sharma's Funny Exchange With Journalists During India Training - WATCH

'Aa Jao Fir Ek Din': Rohit Sharma's Funny Exchange With Journalists During India Training - WATCH

Rohit Sharma entertained journalists with a hilarious invitation to his new show, while Virat Kohli was also spotted as India geared up for the New Zealand ODI series.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma playfully interacted with journalists before training session.
  • He humorously invited reporters onto his new television show.
  • This banter showcased Rohit's spontaneous and humorous personality.

Rohit Sharma brought his wit to India's training session ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, turning an interaction with journalists into an entertaining moment. The former India captain was in a relaxed mood as he made his way out for practice, with a few members of the media stopping him to talk about his latest television venture. The journalists congratulated Rohit on his show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma, a family-oriented game and talk show hosted by the Indian batting star.

ather than simply acknowledging their praise, Rohit decided to turn the conversation around.

Rohit Sharma's Banter Adds Fun To Training Session

As Rohit Sharma walked onto the field, one of the media persons present complimented him on his new show, saying:

"Show mast gaya aapka bhai, maza aaya (Your show was fantastic, really enjoyed it)."

The Hitman asked whether they had been watching the show before extending a playful invitation.

"Dekh rahe ho? Aa jao fir ek din (You’re watching it, are you? Then come on the show sometime)."

His response sparked laughter among those present. Rohit then continued the banter, revealing how would bring them all together for an episode.

"Bulaunga sabko, tumlog ko saath me rakhunga, aur fir mai sawal puchunga (I'll invite everyone, get you all together, and then ask you questions)."

Also Check || WATCH: Finn Allen Takes Stunning Boundary Catch, But Third Umpire Gives Ishan Kishan A Lifeline

Rohit has often been known for his spontaneous remarks and humorous exchanges, both during press conferences and away from the spotlight.

This latest interaction was no different, with the India star showing that he was happy to indulge the journalists even as the team prepared for an important ODI series.

Virat Kohli Also In Focus Ahead Of New Zealand Series

Virat Kohli was also part of the training-session buzz in a separate clip, with the former India captain having been spotted alongside Rohit during preparations, sharing a laugh.

The two senior batsmen remain central figures in India's ODI plans as attention turns towards the New Zealand series.

With both veterans continuing their preparations, fans will be keen to see them back in action in the 50-over format.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Rohit Sharma's new television show?

Rohit Sharma hosts a new family-oriented game and talk show called Family Full House.

How did Rohit Sharma interact with journalists during the training session?

Rohit Sharma turned a compliment about his show into a playful invitation for journalists to appear on it. He joked about bringing them together for an episode.

Who else was spotted at the training session with Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli was also part of the training session, seen sharing a laugh with Rohit. Both batsmen are central figures in India's ODI plans for the New Zealand series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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