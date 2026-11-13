WATCH: Rohit Sharma Flies To His Right, Takes Blinder To Give India Crucial Breakthrough

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma made a spectacular diving catch at covers.

Catch dismissed Finn Allen, providing India a crucial breakthrough.

His extraordinary athletic ability surprised many despite his age.

Rohit Sharma reminded everyone of his extraordinary athletic ability with a moment of brilliance during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. The former India captain produced a spectacular diving catch at covers to send dangerous opener Finn Allen back to the pavilion, giving Axar Patel a crucial breakthrough. The effort was particularly eye-catching given the ground Rohit had to cover. Positioned in the covers, he threw himself to his right and completed a stunning grab just above the turf.

Rohit Sharma Turns Back The Clock

39 on paper, 19 in the field! 🤌



Some things only get better with age. Exhibit A: Rohit Sharma. 😍



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Finn Allen had looked to take on Axar Patel, but his attempt ended in disappointment as the ball travelled towards Rohit Sharma.

The veteran batsman showed superb anticipation, got into position quickly and launched himself sideways to hold on to the chance.

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It was the kind of catch that demanded not just quick hands but also commitment and sharp reflexes.

Rohit's full-length dive left little room for error, and he managed to cling on to the ball to complete a memorable dismissal.

39-Year-Old Rohit Shows Age Is Just A Number

Rohit Sharma is widely celebrated for his achievements with the bat, but the catch served as a reminder that he can still produce special moments in the field. A

At an age when most players begin to limit their movement, many already retired, the former skipper displayed the agility and determination needed to pull off a difficult chance.

Discussions around his age have often taken centre stage in recent years, especially when he fails to make headlines with the bat, but Rohit Sharma keeps on fighting.

He has expressed desire to compete in next year's ODI World Cup, a title he missed by the barest of margins in 2023, and by the looks of it, he could very well be in South Africa when it begins.