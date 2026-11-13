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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Flies To His Right, Takes Blinder To Give India Crucial Breakthrough

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Flies To His Right, Takes Blinder To Give India Crucial Breakthrough

At 39, Rohit Sharma showed he still has plenty of magic in the field, producing a breathtaking moment at covers that left teammates and fans amazed.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma made a spectacular diving catch at covers.
  • Catch dismissed Finn Allen, providing India a crucial breakthrough.
  • His extraordinary athletic ability surprised many despite his age.

Rohit Sharma reminded everyone of his extraordinary athletic ability with a moment of brilliance during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. The former India captain produced a spectacular diving catch at covers to send dangerous opener Finn Allen back to the pavilion, giving Axar Patel a crucial breakthrough. The effort was particularly eye-catching given the ground Rohit had to cover. Positioned in the covers, he threw himself to his right and completed a stunning grab just above the turf.

Rohit Sharma Turns Back The Clock

Finn Allen had looked to take on Axar Patel, but his attempt ended in disappointment as the ball travelled towards Rohit Sharma.

The veteran batsman showed superb anticipation, got into position quickly and launched himself sideways to hold on to the chance.

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Quirky Dance Move After Sharp Fielding During IND vs NZ ODI

It was the kind of catch that demanded not just quick hands but also commitment and sharp reflexes.

Rohit's full-length dive left little room for error, and he managed to cling on to the ball to complete a memorable dismissal.

39-Year-Old Rohit Shows Age Is Just A Number

Rohit Sharma is widely celebrated for his achievements with the bat, but the catch served as a reminder that he can still produce special moments in the field. A

At an age when most players begin to limit their movement, many already retired, the former skipper displayed the agility and determination needed to pull off a difficult chance.

Discussions around his age have often taken centre stage in recent years, especially when he fails to make headlines with the bat, but Rohit Sharma keeps on fighting.

He has expressed desire to compete in next year's ODI World Cup, a title he missed by the barest of margins in 2023, and by the looks of it, he could very well be in South Africa when it begins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What extraordinary moment did Rohit Sharma produce in the fourth ODI?

Rohit Sharma produced a spectacular diving catch at covers during the fourth ODI between India and New Zealand. He dismissed dangerous opener Finn Allen off Axar Patel's bowling.

How did Rohit Sharma's fielding performance defy his age?

At 39, Rohit Sharma's spectacular diving catch showed exceptional agility and determination. It reminded everyone of his athletic ability, despite discussions around his age.

What made Rohit Sharma's catch particularly impressive?

His catch was particularly impressive due to the significant ground he had to cover. He launched himself sideways with superb anticipation and sharp reflexes, completing a stunning grab.

What future goal has Rohit Sharma expressed?

Rohit Sharma has expressed a desire to compete in next year's ODI World Cup. He aims to secure the title that he narrowly missed by the barest of margins in 2023.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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