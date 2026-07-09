Rohit Sharma Fitness Update Ahead Of India vs England ODIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Team India relies on his strong English performance record.

INDIA VS ENGLAND ODI SERIES: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has arrived in London well ahead of the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England to jumpstart his training. The veteran opening batter is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to acclimatize to the challenging English conditions.

Having battled recent injury setbacks, Rohit's early arrival and immediate return to the cricket nets come as a massive boost for Team India, especially following the top-order's recent struggles against moving deliveries in the ongoing T20I leg of the tour.

Local Club Grind in London

To get a head start on his preparations, Rohit has been grinding out intense training sessions at local cricket clubs across London. He initially began his practice at the Slough Cricket Club in Berkshire, facing local club bowlers to find his rhythm against the natural swing of the English ball.

Looking for further variation, the 39-year-old maestro later shifted his training base to the Swyncombe Cricket Club near Blondin Park. These grassroots-level sessions are designed specifically to help the veteran opener adjust to the unique lateral movement and lower bounce characteristic of early-summer English pitches before he officially links up with the rest of the Indian squad.

Putting Injury Concerns to Rest

Rohit's physical readiness was a major talking point leading up to this tour. Earlier this year, a recurring hamstring injury severely plagued his IPL 2026 campaign, sidelining him for an extended period and heavily restricting his competitive match practice.

However, the prolific right-hander successfully proved his fitness during India's recent home assignment against Afghanistan. While he had a relatively quiet start to that series, he gradually grew into his element, culminating in a fluent, structured knock of 79 runs in the final match in Chennai before falling to spinner Mohammed Nabi. The team management has expressed complete confidence in his current physical conditioning, confirming he is at 100% strength for the grueling series ahead.

Stellar Record on English Soil

The Indian team will heavily rely on Rohit’s unmatched experience at the top of the order. In the calendar year of 2026 so far, he has amassed 204 runs in six ODIs at an average of 34.00, boasting a sharp strike rate of 100.00.

More importantly, England has historically been a happy hunting ground for the legendary opener. Across 27 ODI matches played in English conditions, Rohit has racked up a staggering 1,428 runs at an incredible average of 64.90. This stellar record includes 7 centuries the most by any visiting batter in the country's history.

His overall numbers against England are equally formidable, standing at 846 runs in 23 games at an average of 47.00. Fans will fondly remember his breathtaking, unbeaten 137 at Trent Bridge in 2018 as a testament to what he can do when he gets going.

Looking Ahead to the Opener

With 11,720 runs and 33 centuries across his illustrious 285-match ODI career, Rohit remains one of the absolute titans of the 50-over format. As the Shubman Gill-led squad transitions from T20s to the longer white-ball format, Rohit's form and leadership at the top will be vital.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to be played across Birmingham, Cardiff, and London, with the highly anticipated series opener set to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.