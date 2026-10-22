Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return Goes Viral: Watch Video

Experienced Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has officially made his return to international cricket after nearly four years, having earned a place in India's squad for 1st T20I of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. His comeback has generated considerable interest among cricket fans, with former India captain Rohit Sharma also sharing his thoughts on the veteran pacer's return.

Ahead of the match, Rohit expressed his support for Bhuvneshwar and hoped that the experienced bowler would deliver an impressive performance on the tour.

What Did Rohit Sharma Say About Bhuvneshwar Kumar?

Rohit Sharma expressed his happiness over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian team ahead of the New Zealand series. Speaking on the show 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', the former India skipper said, "We are heading to New Zealand. I hope he performs very well."

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🔴ROHIT SHARMA ON BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR COMEBACK 🌟 https://t.co/4VFjAoA2dW — Sam (@cricsam02) October 22, 2026

Rohit's remarks reflect his good wishes for the experienced pacer as he prepares to represent India again. Bhuvneshwar has been known for his ability to swing the new ball and trouble batters with his accuracy. His experience could prove valuable as India prepare for the upcoming T20I matches.

Bhuvneshwar Last Played For India In 2022

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was last part of India's squad during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, when Rohit Sharma was leading the team. India reached the semi-finals of the tournament but suffered a 10-wicket defeat against England.

Bhuvneshwar was subsequently left out of the Indian setup following the team's tour of New Zealand. Despite his absence from international cricket, the fast bowler continued to work on his game and remained in contention through his performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Impressive IPL Performances Earn Him A Recall

Bhuvneshwar's recent IPL performances have strengthened his case for an international comeback. He picked up 17 wickets during the 2025 season before enjoying an even more productive campaign in 2026, claiming 28 wickets.

These performances helped bring the experienced pacer back into the national selection picture. According to the available figures, Bhuvneshwar has taken 90 wickets in 88 T20 Internationals for India.

With his return coming after an extended absence, the New Zealand series presents an opportunity for Bhuvneshwar to demonstrate that he can still make a significant contribution at the international level.