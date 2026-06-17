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HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma Farewell Date Confirmed? Truth Behind Viral Chepauk Final Match Claim

Rohit Sharma Farewell Date Confirmed? Truth Behind Viral Chepauk Final Match Claim

Rohit Sharma retired from T20 Internationals after the 2024 T20 World Cup and later brought an end to his Test career on May 7, 2025.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 10:08 AM (IST)

Rohit Sharma is currently representing India in the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, though the opening match did not go his way as the veteran opener managed just 16 runs.

Ahead of India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI today, however, a major claim has gone viral suggesting a possible retirement date for the former Indian captain, with Chennai's Chepauk Stadium tipped as the venue for his final international appearance.

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It is important to note that Rohit Sharma has now stepped away from two formats of the game. He retired from T20 Internationals after the 2024 T20 World Cup and later brought an end to his Test career on May 7, 2025. This has fuelled speculation about his future in ODIs, with rumours now circulating about an imminent farewell.

Viral claim on Rohit Sharma's retirement

A widely shared social media post, citing an unverified report, claims that the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20 at Chepauk could mark Rohit Sharma’s final appearance in international cricket. The post further suggests that the BCCI is not considering him for the 2027 ODI World Cup due to age and fitness concerns.

What is the truth?

There has been no official statement from either the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or Rohit Sharma regarding any such retirement plans. As things stand, the claims circulating online are not backed by any confirmed information.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Smashes Long-Range Goal, Joins Ronaldo In Elite World Cup Scoring Club

Rohit Sharma’s international record

Over the course of his international career, Rohit Sharma has featured in 67 Tests, 283 ODIs, and 159 T20 Internationals. In Tests, he has scored 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

In ODIs, he has accumulated 11,593 runs, with 33 centuries and 61 half-centuries, making him one of the format’s most prolific batters. In T20Is, he scored 4,231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89, including five centuries and 32 fifties before retiring from the format.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there rumors regarding Rohit Sharma's retirement?

Yes, a viral social media post claims Rohit Sharma might retire after the Afghanistan series, with the third ODI at Chepauk suggested as his final international appearance. This claim is based on an unverified report.

Has Rohit Sharma or the BCCI confirmed his retirement?

No, there has been no official statement from either the BCCI or Rohit Sharma regarding any such retirement plans. The claims circulating online are not backed by confirmed information.

Which cricket formats has Rohit Sharma already retired from?

Rohit Sharma retired from T20 Internationals after the 2024 T20 World Cup. He later ended his Test career on May 7, 2025.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA IND VS AFG Rohit Sharma Retirement IND Vs AFG 2nd ODI India Vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI
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