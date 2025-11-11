Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Epic Dance At A Couple's Wedding Photoshoot

In the viral video, Rohit is seen standing by a window with a speaker in hand, playing an iconic Hindi song as the newly-wed couple posed for their photoshoot below.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
A video of Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media, showing the batter in a rare, playful mood as he dances joyfully during a stranger couple’s wedding photoshoot.

Fans can’t get enough of the clip, calling it one of Rohit’s most heartwarming and spontaneous moments off the field. Check it out:

The surprise cameo not only caught the bride and groom off guard but also turned their wedding shoot into an unforgettable memory.

Rohit Sharma Surprises Newly-Wed Couple

In the viral video, Rohit is seen standing by a window with a speaker in hand, playing an iconic Hindi song “Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai”.

As the couple posed for their shoot below, Rohit began grooving to the tune from above, smiling and dancing with pure delight.

His impromptu performance left the newlyweds and their crew stunned, quickly turning laughter into applause. The bride and groom waved and smiled back at the cricketer, cherishing a once-in-a-lifetime wedding surprise.

Known for his composed and focused nature on the field, Rohit’s carefree dance has struck a chord with fans online. Social media is overflowing with love for the Indian captain’s fun-loving side, proving that “Hitman” knows how to hit the right notes off the pitch too. 

When Will Rohit Sharma Play For India Again?

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma can now only be seen playing One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.

He scored a century in his last match for the Men in Blue (against Australia in Sydney), and can be expected to play for the national team next against South Africa.

The India vs South Africa ODI series starts November 30, 2025, but it should be noted that BCCI has not announced the official squad for it yet.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Viral Video Wedding Photoshoot Rohit Sharma Dance Video Rohit Sharma Dance Rohit Sharma Wedding Photoshoot
