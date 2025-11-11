WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Epic Dance At A Couple's Wedding Photoshoot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A video of Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media, showing the batter in a rare, playful mood as he dances joyfully during a stranger couple’s wedding photoshoot.

Fans can’t get enough of the clip, calling it one of Rohit’s most heartwarming and spontaneous moments off the field. Check it out:

A newly engaged couple was doing their wedding shoot, and when Rohit saw them while working out, he played the song "Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai" on his speaker and started dancing.😃🫡



The way Couple said "ye to moment ho Gaya" 🥹



bRO made their wedding more special❤️ pic.twitter.com/E8TefTYAv9 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 10, 2025

The surprise cameo not only caught the bride and groom off guard but also turned their wedding shoot into an unforgettable memory.

Rohit Sharma Surprises Newly-Wed Couple

In the viral video, Rohit is seen standing by a window with a speaker in hand, playing an iconic Hindi song “Aaj Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai”.

As the couple posed for their shoot below, Rohit began grooving to the tune from above, smiling and dancing with pure delight.

His impromptu performance left the newlyweds and their crew stunned, quickly turning laughter into applause. The bride and groom waved and smiled back at the cricketer, cherishing a once-in-a-lifetime wedding surprise.

Known for his composed and focused nature on the field, Rohit’s carefree dance has struck a chord with fans online. Social media is overflowing with love for the Indian captain’s fun-loving side, proving that “Hitman” knows how to hit the right notes off the pitch too.

When Will Rohit Sharma Play For India Again?

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Rohit Sharma can now only be seen playing One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.

He scored a century in his last match for the Men in Blue (against Australia in Sydney), and can be expected to play for the national team next against South Africa.

The India vs South Africa ODI series starts November 30, 2025, but it should be noted that BCCI has not announced the official squad for it yet.