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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Drops Phone Amid Fan Rush At Airport

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Drops Phone Amid Fan Rush At Airport

Rohit Sharma dropped his phone while interacting with fans at Mumbai Airport after India’s third ODI against West Indies.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma's phone unexpectedly dropped during fan interaction at airport.
  • He calmly retrieved it, continuing fan engagement despite mishap.
  • This happened after his impressive 92-run innings against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma Drops Phone: Rohit Sharma had an interesting moment among fans reportedly at the Mumbai Airport after returning from India’s ODI series against West Indies. The former India captain found himself surrounded by fans eager to catch a glimpse of him and get photographs clicked. Amid the rush, Rohit was seen interacting with them when his phone unexpectedly slipped from his hand and fell on the floor.

The incident caused a brief interruption, but Rohit quickly picked up the device and carried on with the interaction.

Rohit Keeps His Cool Amid Fan Rush

Rather than letting the mishap disrupt the moment, Rohit continued posing for pictures with the fans gathered around him.

The Mumbai-born cricketer regularly attracts considerable attention whenever he appears in public, particularly at airports, where fans often wait for an opportunity to meet him.

Also Check || WATCH: Indian Fans Clean Up Stadium In Japan After Asian Games Gold Medal Triumph Over Pakistan

This time, however, it was the unexpected phone drop that provided a light-hearted moment for those nearby.

Rohit’s 92 Came In India’s Third ODI

The airport interaction came shortly after Rohit’s impressive contribution in India’s third ODI against West Indies.

The opener produced a fluent 92, helping India build a formidable total after the team had endured an early setback.

His innings provided the platform for India to post a big score, although the total ultimately proved insufficient.

West Indies went on to complete a successful chase, meaning India ended the match on the losing side despite Rohit’s substantial contribution with the bat.

That being said, the Men in Blue still lifted the series trophy under Shubman Gill's captaincy having won the previous two matches. 

Rohit Sharma had even scored a century in the second match, in which India chased 406 runs in just 43.3 overs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Rohit Sharma's phone at the airport?

While interacting with fans at Mumbai Airport after returning from a series against West Indies, Rohit Sharma's phone unexpectedly slipped from his hand and fell. He was taking it out of his bag.

How did Rohit Sharma react after dropping his phone?

Rohit kept his cool, quickly picked up his phone, and continued posing for pictures with the fans. He did not get upset or shout at anyone.

What was Rohit Sharma's recent performance in the ODI series mentioned?

He scored 92 runs in India's third ODI against West Indies and a century in the second match. India ultimately lifted the series trophy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs WI ODIs
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