WATCH: Rohit Sharma Drops Phone Amid Fan Rush At Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's phone unexpectedly dropped during fan interaction at airport.

He calmly retrieved it, continuing fan engagement despite mishap.

This happened after his impressive 92-run innings against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma Drops Phone: Rohit Sharma had an interesting moment among fans reportedly at the Mumbai Airport after returning from India’s ODI series against West Indies. The former India captain found himself surrounded by fans eager to catch a glimpse of him and get photographs clicked. Amid the rush, Rohit was seen interacting with them when his phone unexpectedly slipped from his hand and fell on the floor.

Rohit Sharma was taking his phone out of his bag when it accidentally fell down. The girl was standing in between, which caused the phone to fall, but Rohit didn’t shout at her or ask her to move aside. He simply picked up his phone from the ground and then continued taking… pic.twitter.com/QA2yjDZXsE October 4, 2026

The incident caused a brief interruption, but Rohit quickly picked up the device and carried on with the interaction.

Rohit Keeps His Cool Amid Fan Rush

Rather than letting the mishap disrupt the moment, Rohit continued posing for pictures with the fans gathered around him.

The Mumbai-born cricketer regularly attracts considerable attention whenever he appears in public, particularly at airports, where fans often wait for an opportunity to meet him.

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This time, however, it was the unexpected phone drop that provided a light-hearted moment for those nearby.

Rohit’s 92 Came In India’s Third ODI

The airport interaction came shortly after Rohit’s impressive contribution in India’s third ODI against West Indies.

The opener produced a fluent 92, helping India build a formidable total after the team had endured an early setback.

His innings provided the platform for India to post a big score, although the total ultimately proved insufficient.

West Indies went on to complete a successful chase, meaning India ended the match on the losing side despite Rohit’s substantial contribution with the bat.

That being said, the Men in Blue still lifted the series trophy under Shubman Gill's captaincy having won the previous two matches.

Rohit Sharma had even scored a century in the second match, in which India chased 406 runs in just 43.3 overs.