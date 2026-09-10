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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: Rohit Sharma's Cryptic T-Shirt Message Goes Viral, Fans Target Agarkar Link

Watch: Rohit Sharma's Cryptic T-Shirt Message Goes Viral, Fans Target Agarkar Link

Official long-term selections have not been formally finalized, but BCCI recently stepped in to clear up speculation surrounding Rohit's place in the Indian ODI squad.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:37 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma has set social media abuzz following a promotional shoot for his upcoming Sony TV show, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. In viral behind-the-scenes clips from the set, fans quickly picked up on a bold detail: Rohit was spotted wearing a white T-shirt stamped with the words "NON-COMMITTAL?"

Cricket fans online immediately interpreted the wardrobe choice as a witty, tongue-in-cheek response aimed directly at chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Context Behind 'Non-Committal' Remark

The origin of the phrase dates back to October 2025 during a press conference held at BCCI headquarters. While announcing the ODI squad for the Australia series and naming Shubman Gill as the new ODI skipper, Agarkar addressed queries regarding the future of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

When asked about their potential inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup, Agarkar remarked that neither player had shown a firm "commitment" toward participating in the marquee event - a statement that raised eyebrows given that both stalwarts had previously voiced their intent to continue playing.

Having already retired from Test and T20I cricket, ODIs remain Rohit's sole active international format.

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Where Does Rohit's 2027 World Cup Future Stand?

Official long-term selections have not been formally finalized, but the BCCI recently stepped in to clear up speculation surrounding Rohit's place in the squad.

Following a high-level review meeting in Mumbai, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia shut down rumors suggesting Rohit Sharma was being phased out of the ODI setup.

Citing Rohit's blistering 138-run century against England at Lord's, Saikia questioned the need for retirement rumors, emphasizing that the former skipper continues to perform at an elite level. While the board has avoided declaring fixed squad guarantees ahead of the 2027 tournament, they firmly maintained that Rohit remains a crucial component of India's current ODI strategy.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma T Shirt
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