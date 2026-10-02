Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's centuries reignite debate about his ODI future.

Former cricketer questioned Agarkar's reported reservations about Rohit Sharma.

BCCI denied retirement reports, confirming Rohit remains in contention.

Rohit Sharma Century: Rohit Sharma’s recent run of form has once again brought attention to the debate surrounding his place in India’s ODI plans. The veteran opener produced another commanding century against the West Indies on Tuesday, adding to the 138 he scored against England in the final ODI of that series. His performances have come amid reports earlier this year that the selectors were believed to have reservations about Rohit continuing with the Indian team.

Ramesh Links Rohit’s Form To Selection Debate

Former India cricketer Sadagopan Ramesh has now weighed in on the issue through his YouTube channel.

According to Ramesh, Rohit’s performances have made the discussion around his future particularly significant, especially with the 2027 World Cup cycle approaching.

"Ajit Agarkar was reportedly standing on one leg that Rohit shouldn't be part of the World Cup squad next year, which is why he hasn't got his contract extended. And Rohit keeps proving that age is just a number."

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Ramesh also pointed to Rohit’s fitness during the West Indies match, highlighting the fact that he remained on the field for the entire 50-over innings before producing a century with the bat.

It's clear that he has the highest degree of fitness, considering he fielded for 50 overs and then batted long enough to score a century. Agarkar will now be regretting his stance on Rohit's place in the side,"

Reports during India’s England tour had suggested that the veteran batter could be nearing the end of his international career, with the series being viewed as a possible farewell.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, rejected those reports and stated that Rohit would remain under consideration for selection as long as he continued to feature in the selectors’ plans.

One More IND vs WI ODI Still To Go

India and the West Indies are scheduled to meet again on Saturday for the third and final ODI of the series.

Rohit Sharma’s performance in that match will provide another opportunity for the experienced batsman to build on his recent run and remain part of the wider conversation around India’s future ODI plans.