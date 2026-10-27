Rohit Sharma's Career Almost Ended In 2017; 8-Year-Long Saga Explained

Rohit Sharma's fitness has often attracted attention, with fans frequently debating his weight and training routines. However, former India strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai has revealed a lesser-known chapter of the batter's career, explaining how a serious injury in 2017 threatened to derail his cricketing journey. Desai made these revelations during a podcast with Prashant Desai.

2017 injury that put Rohit's career at risk

According to Soham Desai, Rohit underwent surgery to address problems involving his hamstring and hip flexors after the 2017 Champions Trophy. India lost the tournament final to Pakistan, and Rohit's injury troubles added to the challenges he faced during that period.

Desai explained that the injury weakened the area around Rohit's hip, making it a vulnerable part of his body. Since then, the Indian star has needed to pay close attention to his fitness and follow a consistent training routine to manage the issue.

Desai responds to criticism of Rohit's fitness

Addressing the criticism Rohit has faced over his fitness, Desai stressed that his injury history should also be considered. He described the hip region as one of the batter's weakest areas and said regular strength training is essential to keep it stable.

Desai explained that Rohit needs to complete at least two strength-training sessions every week. Missing this routine could cause the underlying problem to resurface, potentially leading to further complications. He reportedly likened the situation to a "ticking time bomb."

How Rohit has managed the problem for years

Desai said Rohit has continued to manage this physical challenge for around seven to eight years while maintaining his career at the highest level. He pointed out that sustaining performance across formats, scoring runs consistently and captaining an IPL team require considerable commitment to training and fitness.

His remarks offer a different perspective on the discussions surrounding Rohit's physical condition, highlighting the work required to manage a long-term injury while continuing to compete at the top level.