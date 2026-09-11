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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma Facing Lifetime BCCI Ban Over TV Show? Here’s What The Rule Says

Rohit Sharma Facing Lifetime BCCI Ban Over TV Show? Here’s What The Rule Says

A viral post claims the BCCI may ban Rohit Sharma over his TV show. Here is what is verified about the alleged action and BCCI rules.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral social media post falsely claimed BCCI acted against Rohit.
  • Rohit Sharma debuts as host for Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.
  • No BCCI rule prohibits players from hosting television shows.
  • Rohit remains in India's ODI plans, BCCI contract continues.

A social media post claiming that the BCCI has initiated action against Rohit Sharma over his upcoming television show has gone viral. The post alleges that the Indian cricketer breached central contract rules and could face a lifetime ban.

However, there is no credible evidence to support these claims. No official BCCI statement, disciplinary notice or confirmation from Rohit Sharma has emerged regarding the alleged action.

WATCH POST

Rohit Sharma Set For Television Debut

Rohit is preparing to make his television debut as the host of Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 19 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The programme marks Rohit’s first major entertainment project away from cricket. Its promotional videos have already attracted attention, with the former India captain revisiting some of his most popular cricket-related moments.

What Do BCCI Rules Say?

The viral post claims that centrally contracted players cannot host their own shows while under contract. However, available reports have found no clear BCCI provision that directly prohibits an active international cricketer from hosting a television programme.

Players remain bound by contractual, commercial and scheduling obligations, but appearing on television does not automatically amount to a breach of a central contract.

Rohit Still Part Of India’s ODI Plans

Rohit has retired from Test and T20I cricket but remains involved in India’s ODI plans. He was listed in Grade B in the BCCI’s 2025-26 central contracts, which cover the period from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.

Therefore, his television debut should not be interpreted as confirmation of a cricket ban or an immediate retirement from ODI cricket.

The claim about a possible lifetime ban appears to have originated from an unverified social media post and should not be treated as established news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the BCCI taking action against Rohit Sharma for his television show?

No, there is no credible evidence or official confirmation from the BCCI or Rohit Sharma to support claims of action being taken against him. The allegations appear to originate from an unverified social media post.

What is the name of Rohit Sharma's upcoming television show and when does it premiere?

Rohit Sharma is set to host Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.

Do BCCI rules prohibit active players from hosting television shows?

Available reports indicate no clear BCCI provision directly prohibits an active international cricketer from hosting a television program. Appearing on TV does not automatically breach a central contract.

Is Rohit Sharma still actively playing cricket for India?

Yes, Rohit Sharma remains part of India's ODI plans, despite having retired from Test and T20I cricket. He was included in the BCCI's 2025-26 central contracts.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Sep 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Indian Cricket Fact Check BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Family Full House
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