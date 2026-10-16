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English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Earn This Much For Every ODI Match

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Earn This Much For Every ODI Match

BCCI follows a uniform, pay-equity match fee structure for all players representing the national senior team, regardless of their central contract grade or seniority.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the biggest names in Indian cricket, but both are approaching the latter stages of their careers. After retiring from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, the two batting stalwarts now represent India only in ODIs. Both have continued to deliver strong performances, keeping them in contention for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

When it comes to BCCI central contract salaries, however, Rohit and Kohli earn less than Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit and Virat's cricketing earnings are supplemented by business ventures, investments and endorsements, but their annual payments from BCCI depend on the central contract grade assigned to them. Here's a look at how much the two former India captains earn.

Rohit And Virat Receive ₹3 Crore Annually

For the 2026-27 season, BCCI revised its central contract structure and discontinued the Grade A+ category. Players are now divided into three categories: Grade A, Grade B and Grade C, with annual salaries determined by their respective grades.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are placed in Grade B, entitling each of them to an annual salary of ₹3 crore from BCCI. Other players in this category include Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli receive ₹6 lakh for every ODI match they play for the Indian national team. BCCI follows a uniform, pay-equity match fee structure for all players representing the national senior team, regardless of their central contract grade or seniority.

Under the revised structure, Grade A players receive ₹5 crore annually, while those in Grade C earn ₹1 crore per year.

BCCI International Match Fee Breakdown

Test Match: ₹15 lakh per match

ODI Match: ₹6 lakh per match

T20I Match: ₹3 lakh per match

Gill, Jadeja And Bumrah Earn ₹5 Crore Each

Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are the three players placed in Grade A for the 2026-27 season. Each receives an annual central contract salary of ₹5 crore, making this the highest pay bracket under the revised system.

Previously, players in the Grade A+ category received ₹7 crore annually. However, with that category discontinued, ₹5 crore is now the highest annual salary available under the BCCI's central contract structure.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs NZ ROHIT SHARMA VIrat Kohli
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