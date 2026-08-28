Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar And 3 Others Who Married A Cricketer's Sister

Cricketers frequently grab attention not only for their performances on the field but also for their personal lives. In India, the families of popular players often enjoy the spotlight as well, with several cricketing households having connections that fans may not know about.

Interestingly, there are a number of cricketers whose spouses have siblings who have also represented their countries in cricket.

Here are five such cases, featuring names like Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar and others.

Umar Akmal

Former Pakistan batter Umar Akmal is married to Noor Amna, who is the daughter of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir and the sister of Usman Qadir.

Usman has represented Pakistan in one ODI and 25 T20Is. He has also continued his cricket career in Australia, where he has played for the Hawkesbury Cricket Club in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015. Ritika shares a close sibling-like bond with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and is regarded as his ‘rakhi sister’.

On Raksha Bandhan, Yuvraj has shared photographs with his sisters over the years, including Ritika, while celebrating the special occasion that honours the bond between brothers and sisters.

Ajit Agarkar

Former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar married Fatima Ghadially in 2002. Fatima is the sister of Mazhar Ghadially, a former Mumbai cricketer who played alongside Agarkar and was also a close friend of the former India international.

Agarkar enjoyed a long international career, featuring in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for India. He finished with 58 Test wickets, 288 ODI wickets and three T20I wickets.

Sunil Gavaskar

Another notable cricketing family connection involves legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar. His sister, Kavita, married former India cricketer Gundappa Viswanath.

Viswanath was one of India’s finest batters and represented the country in 91 Tests and 25 ODIs. He accumulated 6,080 Test runs and 439 runs in ODIs during his international career.

Vikram Rathour

Former India cricketer and coach Vikram Rathour also has a connection with another prominent Indian cricketer. Rathour married the sister of Ashish Kapoor, who represented India in four Tests and 17 ODIs.

Ashish Kapoor was also part of India's squad for the 1996 ODI World Cup. Rathour, meanwhile, played six Tests and seven ODIs for India during his international career.