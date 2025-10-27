Rohit Sharma Adds Tesla Model Y To His Luxury Garage - Check Price, Features

Former India captain Rohit Sharma, known for his elegant batting, also has a fine taste in luxury cars. The star cricketer was recently spotted driving a Tesla Model Y alongside his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This marks the latest addition to his high-end automobile collection.

Let’s take a look at the price and features of Rohit’s new electric ride - often hailed as the “king” of EVs.

Price of Tesla Model Y in India

The Tesla Model Y is priced between ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh in India. Rohit reportedly purchased the top-spec variant, which comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹67.89 lakh, while the on-road price in Mumbai touches approximately ₹75 lakh.

Apart from his new Tesla, Rohit already owns several luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus (₹4.18 crore), a Mercedes S-Class (₹1.50 crore), and a Range Rover (₹2.80 crore).

Tesla Model Y Features

Rohit Sharma’s Model Y comes equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 500 km, though real-world performance shows around 450 km per charge.

The EV supports supercharging, allowing a 15-minute charge to deliver a range of 230–270 km. Safety-wise, the Model Y boasts a top safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and features such as emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, and traction control.

A Personal Touch

Rohit Sharma’s Tesla also features a special number plate – 3015, a heartfelt nod to his children. The number combines the birth dates of his daughter Samaira (December 30) and son Ahaan (November 15). The car was first spotted publicly on October 8, 2025, quickly becoming a highlight among fans and auto enthusiasts alike.

Rohit Sharma’s next assignment will be the ODI series against South Africa, starting in November 2025. After playing two Test matches, India and South Africa will square off in a three-match ODI series, starting from November 30 onwards. The series marks Virat and Rohit's return to ODIs after Australia series.