Rohit Sharma Creates History! First Indian Batsman To Reach This Huge Milestone

Rohit Sharma has reached significant milestones with his 70+ score in Adelaide against Australia in the second of a three-match ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Rohit Sharma hit 73 runs off 97 deliveries in the second India vs Australia ODI, being played at the Adelaide Oval. 

With this, he completed 1,000 ODI runs against Australia on their home soil, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Rohit's inning was crucial in steadying the ship for the Men in Blue, who looked to be in a spot of bother after cheap dismissals early on, first of captain Shubman Gill on 9 runs, and then Virat Kohli on a duck, just four deliveries later.

Rohit Sharma Only Indian To Score 1,000 Runs against AUS in AUS

Coming off a modest score of 8 in the previous match, Rohit had accumulated 998 runs against Australia in Australia and needed just 2 more runs to make history.

By reaching this landmark today, he etched his name in the record books, surpassing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly, none of whom managed this achievement.

To put it in perspective, Sachin Tendulkar scored 740 runs in 25 ODI innings against Australia in Australia, while MS Dhoni amassed 684 runs in 20 innings.

Virat Kohli is next in line with 802 runs in 20 innings but fell short in the second ODI in Adelaide, dismissed for a duck. Rohit’s accomplishment thus stands out as a historic landmark in Indian cricket.

Notably, Rohit's 70+ score also took him into the top 3 of a major statistic for Indian batsman in this particular format today.

Rohit Now Third All-Time Indian Top Scorer in ODIs

Rohit Sharma has overtaken Sourav Ganguly to become India’s third-highest run-scorer in One Day Internationals, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

At the top of the list stands Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed an incredible 18,426 ODI runs, the most by any cricketer in history.

Virat Kohli follows in second place with 14,181 runs. However, this Australian tour has been far from ideal for Kohli, as he endured a rough patch, being dismissed for a duck in both of the first two IND vs AUS ODI matches.

India Vs Australia Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar IND Vs AUS ODI Rohit Sharma Records Sourav Ganguly Rohit Sharma Stats Rohit Sharma Score Odi Top Run Scorers Most Runs In Odi India
