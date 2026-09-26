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English NewsSportsCricket50-Foot Rohit Sharma Cut-Out Steals Show In Kerala Ahead Of India vs West Indies ODI

50-Foot Rohit Sharma Cut-Out Steals Show In Kerala Ahead Of India vs West Indies ODI

Cricket fever has taken over Thiruvananthapuram as a huge Rohit Sharma cut-out outside Greenfield Stadium grabs attention ahead of India’s ODI against West Indies.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 50-foot Rohit Sharma cut-out installed for ODI.
  • Kerala fans erected the towering tribute before India-West Indies match.
  • Such oversized player tributes are common for football in Kerala.

Rohit Sharma Cutout Kerala: The excitement around India’s ODI return to Thiruvananthapuram has taken a larger-than-life turn, quite literally. A giant reportedly 50-foot cut-out of Rohit Sharma has been installed outside the Greenfield International Stadium ahead of India’s clash against the West Indies. The towering tribute has been put up by the All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association.

Giant Rohit Cut-Out Becomes Fan Attraction

The enormous installation reflects the popularity Rohit Sharma enjoys among cricket followers in Kerala.

The former captain heads into this series after a famous ton at Lord's earlier this year, the only by an Indian at the venue in white-ball cricket.

Given its size, the cut-out is hard to miss and has added to the festive atmosphere surrounding the match, and fans would be hoping for an equally imposing performance from 'The Hitman' against the West Indies.

Read More: 32 Fours, 14 Sixes! Virat Kohli & India’s Run-Fest In Their Last Kerala ODI

Cricket Gets A Kerala-Style Tribute

Oversized player cut-outs are hardly unfamiliar in Kerala, particularly in football.

Giant displays of global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Cristiano Ronaldo have often been associated with the state’s passionate football culture, especially around international tournaments.

This time, however, cricket has received a similar show of affection.

The scale of the Rohit Sharma tribute underlines how deeply the Indian batsman has connected with supporters in Kerala and how much anticipation has built around India’s return to Thiruvananthapuram.

The last time a 50-over match was played here was in 2023.

The first ODI against the West Indies is expected to draw considerable attention, with fans already adding their own colour to the occasion before a ball has been bowled.

With the match set to be played on Sunday, the giant Rohit Sharma display has already ensured that the build-up in Thiruvananthapuram is proving to be an event in itself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What special tribute was made for Rohit Sharma in Kerala?

A giant, reportedly 50-foot cut-out of Rohit Sharma was installed outside the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It was created by the All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association.

Why was the giant Rohit Sharma cut-out installed?

The cut-out was installed ahead of India's ODI clash against the West Indies to celebrate Rohit Sharma's popularity and add to the festive atmosphere. It highlights his connection with supporters in Kerala.

Is it common to see large player cut-outs in Kerala?

Yes, oversized player cut-outs are familiar in Kerala, especially for football stars like Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo during international tournaments. This is a similar tribute for cricket.

When was the last 50-over match played in Thiruvananthapuram?

The last 50-over match was played in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. The upcoming match against the West Indies marks India's ODI return to the city.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Lionel Messi
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