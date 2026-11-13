12 Years And Still Undefeated! Rohit Sharma Holds ODI Cricket's Ultimate Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma's record 264 ODI runs turns 12.

He scored 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka.

India posted 404, winning by 153 runs comfortably.

This world record individual ODI score remains unsurpassed.

November 13 marks 12 years since Rohit Sharma produced one of the greatest innings in ODI cricket, smashing a world-record 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The India opener's extraordinary knock, scored in just 173 balls, remains the highest individual score in men's ODI history.

Rohit reached the landmark on November 13, 2014, in the fourth ODI of the series against Sri Lanka. He struck 33 fours and nine sixes, taking his boundary count to 42 in an innings that transformed an already strong Indian total into a daunting one.

The record has survived for 12 years, with no batter managing to surpass the 264-run mark. Rohit remains comfortably at the top of the all-time list, ahead of New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who scored an unbeaten 237 against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma Leads List Of Highest Individual Scores In ODIs

Rohit's 264 remains the benchmark in men's ODI cricket. Guptill's 237 not out is second, while Shubman Gill occupies third place after scoring an unbeaten 223 against New Zealand in 2023.

The top five individual scores in men's ODIs are:

Rohit Sharma - 264 vs Sri Lanka, 2014 Martin Guptill - 237* vs West Indies, 2015 Shubman Gill - 223 vs New Zealand, 2023 Virender Sehwag - 219 vs West Indies, 2011 Chris Gayle - 215 vs Zimbabwe, 2015

India Post 404 Runs As Rohit Sharma Leads The Charge

Batting first at Eden Gardens, India piled up 404/5 in their 50 overs, with Rohit providing the bulk of the scoring. Virat Kohli also made a valuable contribution, scoring 66 runs with six fours.

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews was the most successful bowler with two wickets. Nuwan Kulasekara and Shaminda Eranga picked up one wicket each, but the visitors had no answer to Rohit's record-breaking assault.

Sri Lanka Bowled Out For 251 As India Win By 153 Runs

Chasing 405, Sri Lanka were dismissed for 251 in 43.1 overs, handing India a 153-run victory. Mathews top-scored with 75, hitting nine fours and a six, while Lahiru Thirimanne contributed 59 off the middle order, including seven fours and a six.

Dhawal Kulkarni led India's bowling effort with four wickets. Umesh Yadav, Stuart Binny and Axar Patel claimed two wickets apiece as India completed a dominant win.

Twelve years on, Rohit's 264 remains an enduring ODI landmark. It was an innings of extraordinary scale, and the record still stands as a reminder of just how difficult it is to produce a score of that magnitude in 50-over international cricket.