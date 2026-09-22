Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohammad Rizwan sought to explain NCCIA inquiry publicly; PCB blocked him.

Rizwan's legal challenge against NCCIA proceedings was dismissed by court.

PCB awaits investigation outcome before deciding actions against players.

Mohammad Rizwan has reportedly made two attempts to address the controversy surrounding the ongoing National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) inquiry, only to be stopped by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to Geo News, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman approached the board on both occasions seeking permission to speak publicly about the investigation, but his requests were rejected. Rizwan was keen to explain his side of the episode.

The agency is reportedly conducting forensic checks of their mobile phones as part of an inquiry involving financial dealings and alleged dressing-room information leaks.

Rizwan Wants To Explain His Side

The developments come as the NCCIA continues examining the matter involving Rizwan and fellow Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq.

Rizwan’s reported request to speak publicly was not intended, according to sources cited by Geo News, as an attack on the PCB or any other organisation.

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Instead, he wanted an opportunity to lay out the sequence of events and clarify his own position on the controversy, but the board is said to have declined his request on both occasions.

The PCB’s decision appears to be linked to a provision in the players’ central contract, which apparently requires a cricketer to obtain approval from the board before making a public statement on matters covered by the agreement.

NCCIA Probe And Mobile Phone Dispute

The controversy intensified after Rizwan’s mobile phone was taken into custody during the investigation.

He subsequently submitted a written response to the NCCIA seeking clarity over why he had been summoned, why the device had not been returned and what disciplinary breach he was alleged to have committed.

Rizwan also challenged the NCCIA proceedings in the Lahore High Court. However, the court dismissed his petition against the agency's notices, leaving the investigation in place.

His legal team had questioned the agency’s jurisdiction and argued that the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit was the appropriate forum for corruption-related matters.

The Pakistan cricket board is now awaiting the outcome of the NCCIA investigation before deciding what action, if any, should be taken against Rizwan and Imam.