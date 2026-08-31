Rizwan Set To Be Sent Home After Lord's Rout As Pakistan Plot Major Shake-Up: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan sends Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq home before final Test.

Rizwan's recent form, Imam's injury prompted their team removal.

Six new domestic players added; Hesson joins Test setup.

Pakistan Send Rizwan, Imam Home: Pakistan are reportedly preparing for a major overhaul ahead of the third and final Test against England, with the team management considering several changes following another heavy defeat in the series. According to reports from Pakistan, as many as six domestic performers have been brought into the Test squad for the final match of the series, while some big names are being sent back home. One of the biggest developments could involve Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

Rizwan And Imam Reportedly Sent Home

According to ARY News, Rizwan and Imam are expected to return to Pakistan before the final Test.

Rizwan's recent batting form has attracted scrutiny, with his performances adding to the pressure surrounding his place in the side.

Read More: Joe Root Matches Virat Kohli's WTC Record As England Thrash Pakistan At Lord's

Imam's situation is different, with fitness concerns emerging during the Lord’s Test. The batsman left the field after tea on the opening day and did not return, with Salman Agha taking his place as a substitute.

The injury also prevented Imam from contributing with the bat in Pakistan's first innings.

Mike Hesson Set For Role In Test Setup

Pakistan were bowled out for only 110 in 37.2 overs as England's bowlers maintained control throughout the innings at Lord's.

They were then dismissed on just 194 runs in their second innings, chasing a score of 389.

With England already holding an unassailable 2-0 advantage, Pakistan's focus should now shift towards ending the series on a positive note and finding solutions before the next phase of their Test campaign.

Notably, the same report claims that Mike Hesson, former RCB coach, has been brought into the Test setup for the final match of the series. Hesson currently serves as Pakistan's white-ball head coach.