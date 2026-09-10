Pakistan Cyber Crime Agency Moves Against Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Trouble Mounts: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rizwan, Imam summoned by cyber agency for alleged leaks.

Probe involves mobile phone data from players' devices.

Summons follow players' early return from England tour.

PCB initiated internal inquiry into player conduct concerns.

Pakistan's cricket crisis has taken another turn after Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq were reportedly summoned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The development comes days after both players were sent home from England amid a widening inquiry into alleged dressing-room leaks and player conduct.

According to a report by Geo News, Rizwan, Imam and another Pakistan cricketer have received call-up notices from the NCCIA. The players are reportedly due to appear before the agency on Friday.

Why Are Rizwan And Imam Under The NCCIA Scanner?

The investigation reportedly centres on data obtained from the mobile phones of Rizwan and Imam during Pakistan's troubled England tour.

Reports have claimed that the PCB took possession of the players' phones after Pakistan's heavy defeat to England at Lord's and transferred data from the devices before they were returned. The PCB has not officially confirmed those specific details.

The NCCIA is reportedly examining the data as part of an investigation into alleged dressing-room leaks during the England series. The identity of the third cricketer summoned by the agency has not been disclosed.

The development follows the PCB's decision to send seven players home after Pakistan's second consecutive Test defeat against England. Rizwan and Imam were among those released, alongside Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan Cricket Crisis Deepens

The PCB has since confirmed that it launched an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning the players' discipline and conduct. However, the board has urged stakeholders not to treat unverified reports as established facts.

Imam had already come under scrutiny after missing the Lord's Test because of a reported low-grade calf injury. He did not bat in either innings as Pakistan were dismissed for 110 and 194, while footage of him taking throwdowns later fuelled questions about the severity of the injury.

Rizwan, meanwhile, was also among the senior players sent home as Pakistan made sweeping changes following their poor start to the England series. The PCB replaced red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with Mike Hesson for the third Test.

The latest NCCIA development adds another layer to an increasingly turbulent England tour, with the investigation now extending beyond Pakistan's on-field failures to alleged leaks and conduct issues.