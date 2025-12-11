Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Rivaba Jadeja Criticizes Indian Players, Praises Husband Ravindra Jadeja

Watch: Rivaba Jadeja Criticizes Indian Players, Praises Husband Ravindra Jadeja

This comment has raised eyebrows because it directly questions the conduct and culture inside the Indian dressing room.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, and Gujarat minister, Rivaba Jadeja, has once again found herself at the centre of controversy following a statement she made during a recent public event.

Her remarks have triggered a massive debate across the cricketing community, drawing strong reactions from fans as well as analysts on social media.

Rivaba’s Shocking Remarks About Team India

During the event, Rivaba praised her husband's honesty and discipline, highlighting that despite travelling frequently to places like London, Dubai, and Australia, Jadeja has always stayed away from negative influences.

However, she then made a startling claim, alleging that “other players in the Indian team get involved in wrong activities when they travel abroad.”

This comment has raised eyebrows because it directly questions the conduct and culture inside the Indian dressing room. Even though Rivaba did not mention any player directly, her remarks have triggered a widespread discussion about the conduct and public image of cricketers in the Indian team.

She further added that Jadeja, too, could indulge in such activities if he chose to, and he would not even need her permission - but he refrains because he understands his responsibilities as a professional athlete.

Backlash From Fans

Moments after her comments surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Though Rivaba has previously made statements that sparked discussion, this instance is far more serious as it seemingly targets several Indian cricketers at once.

Jadeja Set for a New Chapter in IPL 2026

Amidst the controversy, another major update involving Ravindra Jadeja emerged. The star all-rounder will join the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.

Jadeja, who was with the Chennai Super Kings last season, has been traded to Rajasthan - the franchise where he began his IPL journey back in 2008. His move marks a homecoming to the team with which he started his career in the league.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravindra Jadeja Rivaba Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Wife
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget