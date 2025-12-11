Watch: Rivaba Jadeja Criticizes Indian Players, Praises Husband Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s wife, and Gujarat minister, Rivaba Jadeja, has once again found herself at the centre of controversy following a statement she made during a recent public event.

Her remarks have triggered a massive debate across the cricketing community, drawing strong reactions from fans as well as analysts on social media.

Rivaba’s Shocking Remarks About Team India

During the event, Rivaba praised her husband's honesty and discipline, highlighting that despite travelling frequently to places like London, Dubai, and Australia, Jadeja has always stayed away from negative influences.

However, she then made a startling claim, alleging that “other players in the Indian team get involved in wrong activities when they travel abroad.”

This comment has raised eyebrows because it directly questions the conduct and culture inside the Indian dressing room. Even though Rivaba did not mention any player directly, her remarks have triggered a widespread discussion about the conduct and public image of cricketers in the Indian team.

She further added that Jadeja, too, could indulge in such activities if he chose to, and he would not even need her permission - but he refrains because he understands his responsibilities as a professional athlete.

Backlash From Fans

Moments after her comments surfaced, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Though Rivaba has previously made statements that sparked discussion, this instance is far more serious as it seemingly targets several Indian cricketers at once.

Jadeja Set for a New Chapter in IPL 2026

Amidst the controversy, another major update involving Ravindra Jadeja emerged. The star all-rounder will join the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026.

Jadeja, who was with the Chennai Super Kings last season, has been traded to Rajasthan - the franchise where he began his IPL journey back in 2008. His move marks a homecoming to the team with which he started his career in the league.