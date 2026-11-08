Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Ayush Badoni Replaces Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh Named Vice-Captain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajat Patidar withdrew due to injury, Ayush Badoni replaced him.

Rinku Singh appointed vice-captain; Tilak Varma retained captaincy.

India A competes in Doha's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.

They face Nepal, Pakistan, UAE in group stage.

India A will have a revised leadership group and one change to its batting line-up for the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, with the BCCI confirming Ayush Badoni's inclusion in place of Rajat Patidar. Patidar has withdrawn from the tournament while managing existing injuries. In a separate decision, Rinku Singh has been appointed vice-captain, with Tilak Varma continuing to lead the side in the eight-team competition in Doha.

Rajat Patidar Withdraws, Ayush Badoni Gets India A Call-Up

The BCCI confirmed the squad changes on Sunday, stating that Patidar had communicated his decision not to be considered for selection in the 50-over format while managing his existing injuries.

The board's statement read: "Rajat Patidar has communicated to the BCCI that he should not be considered for selection in the 50-over format as he manages his existing injuries."

Following his withdrawal, the men's selection committee brought Badoni into the squad as his replacement. The Lucknow Super Giants batter will now get an opportunity to feature in the continental competition.

The BCCI also announced a change in the team's leadership structure, naming Rinku Singh as vice-captain under skipper Tilak Varma.

The board confirmed the decisions, stating: "Accordingly, he has been withdrawn from the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup. The Men's Selection Committee has named Rinku Singh as vice-captain, while Ayush Badoni has been added to the squad in Patidar's place."

India A's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Schedule

The tournament will take place in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29, with eight teams competing across two groups.

India A have been placed in Group B alongside Pakistan A, UAE A and Nepal A. Group A features Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong A.

Tilak Varma's team will begin its campaign against Nepal A on November 20. The fixture against Pakistan A follows on November 22, before India A face UAE A on November 24.

The group-stage results will determine the four semi-finalists. The top two sides from each group will progress to the knockout stage, with the semi-finals scheduled for November 26 and 27. The tournament final will be played on November 29.

India A's Full Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

With Badoni's addition and Rinku's elevation to vice-captain, India A have a 15-member squad for the tournament. Abhishek Sharma and young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are also part of the line-up.

India A squad: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan, Ayush Badoni.