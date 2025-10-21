Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketRishabh Pant Returns! Set To Lead India A vs South Africa A In Red-Ball Series

Rishabh Pant Returns! Set To Lead India A vs South Africa A In Red-Ball Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Rishabh Pant as the captain of India A for an upcoming two-match red-ball series against South Africa A.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rishabh Pant, one of India's most explosive batsmen, will finally be back in action against South Africa A in a matter weeks for two four-day matches.

The wicket keeper-batsman sustained an injury during the fourth IND vs ENG Test earlier this year during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

After being sidelined for quite a few months, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him as the captain of India A for a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A today, October 21, 2025.

BCCI Reveals India A squad, Pant To Captain

Here are all the players who have been called up for the India A vs South Africa A four-day matches:

IND A vs SAF A Match 1 - Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

IND A vs SAF A Match 2 - Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Rishabh Pant will be the captain in both of the India A vs South Africa A four-day matches. The first will kick-off on October 30 and the other on November 6, 2025.

Both games will be played at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Mohammed Siraj, who are currently in Australia for the ODI series, will join Pant for the second four-day match.

This series will play a key role in the build-up to the upcoming two-match India vs South Africa Test series, which starts from November 14, 2025. However, whether Rishabh Pant, who has been an integral part of the Indian team in the longest format, gets picked for that series remains to be seen at the moment.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant India A Vs South Africa A BCCI India A Squad Rishabh Pant Injury Rishabh Pant Return Date Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget