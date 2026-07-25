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English NewsSportsCricketRishabh Pant Pays Record Tax, Becomes Uttarakhand's Highest Taxpayer

Rishabh Pant Pays Record Tax, Becomes Uttarakhand's Highest Taxpayer

The Roorkee-born cricketer earns through multiple revenue streams, including his BCCI contract, IPL salary, match fees, and commercial endorsement deals.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has emerged as the highest individual taxpayer in Uttarakhand after paying ₹23.84 crore in income tax for 2025-26 financial year. The figures were announced by the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Uttarakhand, during an event held to mark Income Tax Day. The department highlighted the contributions of the state's leading and consistent taxpayers, with Pant topping the list of individual tax contributors.

Rishabh Pant Tops Uttarakhand's Individual Taxpayer List

According to the Income Tax Department, Pant deposited ₹23.84 crore in taxes, the highest among individual taxpayers in Uttarakhand. The Roorkee-born cricketer earns through multiple revenue streams, including his BCCI contract, IPL salary, match fees, and commercial endorsement deals.

Tax Payment More Than Doubles

Pant's latest tax contribution is more than twice what he paid in the previous financial year. Last year, he had also topped Uttarakhand's individual taxpayer list after depositing around ₹10.5 crore as advance tax. This year, his tax payment has risen sharply to ₹23.84 crore, helping him retain the top spot.

Figures Shared on Income Tax Day

Observed annually on July 24, Income Tax Day recognizes the role of taxpayers in the country's growth. As part of this year's celebrations, the Income Tax Department released details of prominent taxpayers from Uttarakhand and acknowledged their timely and honest tax contributions.

From Roorkee to International Cricket

Rishabh Pant was born in Roorkee, in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, and took his early cricketing steps before moving to Delhi to pursue the sport professionally. His rise through domestic cricket eventually earned him a place in the Indian team, where he has established himself as one of the country's premier wicketkeeper-batters across all three formats.

Multiple Sources of Income

Pant's earnings come from a combination of cricket and commercial ventures. In addition to his BCCI central contract, international match fees and IPL deal, he also receives income through sponsorships and endorsement agreements with several leading brands. While the exact details of his annual income remain undisclosed, these avenues contribute significantly to his overall earnings.

Inspiration for Young Cricketers

Rishabh Pant's journey from Roorkee to the international stage continues to inspire aspiring cricketers across Uttarakhand. His latest achievement off the field, becoming the state's highest individual taxpayer, has further reinforced his image as a successful professional contributing responsibly through tax compliance.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Uttarakhand News
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