IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRishabh Pant ODI Comeback, Hardik Pandya’s Fitness In Focus For West Indies Series

Rishabh Pant ODI Comeback, Hardik Pandya’s Fitness In Focus For West Indies Series

Rishabh Pant could return to India’s ODI setup while Hardik Pandya reportedly faces a key fitness test as selectors prepare the squad for the West Indies series.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian selectors to finalize squads for upcoming West Indies series.
  • Rishabh Pant might secure white-ball comeback for West Indies series.
  • Hardik Pandya's immediate ODI workload poses selection challenge.

Rishabh Pant India Return:  Rishabh Pant could be handed another chance to revive his white-ball career, while Hardik Pandya’s return to competitive cricket is set to be one of the biggest talking points when India’s selectors meet to pick the squads for the upcoming West Indies series. According to PTI, the national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will finalise India’s squads for three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies.

While the T20I group is expected to largely resemble the squad selected for the Asian Games, the ODI selections could involve several important decisions.

Pant Could Get White-Ball Lifeline

Rishabh Pant is among the players with the most to gain from the meeting, while the selectors must also determine whether Pandya is ready to immediately handle the demands of ODI cricket.

Pant’s inconsistent IPL form had resulted in him losing his Test vice-captaincy as well as his place in India’s white-ball teams.

Read More: India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

However, the situation could change with Ishan Kishan set to be in Japan for the Asian Games.

KL Rahul is expected to remain India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs, but Pant could still make the 15-man squad as the second option.

The selectors are also said to have another pathway available. As per the report, should Pant be overlooked, Dhruv Jurel could be selected instead, while the former LSG captain likely leading the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup.

Hardik Pandya Return Poses Selection Puzzle

Hardik Pandya’s comeback is another major issue for the selectors.

The all-rounder is scheduled to return to competitive cricket on September 20 and has already been picked for India A’s three-match ODI series against Australia A in Puducherry.

However, the timing of the West Indies ODI series means the selectors must decide whether Pandya can immediately cope with the workload of bowling 10 overs and fielding for a full 50-over match.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Rishabh Pant be considered for the West Indies series despite recent form?

Pant's situation could change because Ishan Kishan is set to be at the Asian Games. He might make the 15-man squad as the second wicketkeeper option for the ODI series.

What is the main concern regarding Hardik Pandya's return for the West Indies series?

Pandya is scheduled to return on September 20. Selectors must decide if he can immediately handle the workload of bowling 10 overs and fielding for a full 50-over match.

Who is expected to be India's primary wicketkeeper in ODIs?

KL Rahul is expected to remain India's first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs. Rishabh Pant could potentially be selected as the second option in the squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant India Vs West Indies BCCI Hardik Pandya
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
Cricket
7 Aussie Captains Seek Australian Government Intervention, Fear Imran Khan ‘Will Die In Jail’
7 Aussie Captains Seek Australian Government Intervention, Fear Imran Khan ‘Will Die In Jail’
Cricket
Mbappe Sparks France Dressing-Room War, Leaves Dembele Furious Over Ballon d’Or Remarks: Report
Mbappe Sparks France Dressing-Room War, Leaves Dembele Furious Over Ballon d’Or Remarks
Cricket
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Playing XI & Live Streaming Details
India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Playing XI & Live Streaming Details
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget