Rishabh Pant's India Spot In Trouble? CSK Star Surges Ahead In Selection Race: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant's batting struggles create uncertainty in white-ball cricket.

Selectors monitor wicketkeeper-batter race, favoring Sanju Samson.

Samson's IPL form and ODI average strengthen his selection case.

Rishabh Pant India Replacement: Rishabh Pant has long been a key figure in India’s setup across formats, but his place, particularly in white-ball cricket, now appears uncertain. Leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, Pant has endured a difficult run with the bat, and his struggles have not gone unnoticed. With major tournaments on the horizon, the team management is reportedly reassessing its options ahead of the ODI World Cup in 2027, especially in the wicketkeeper-batsman role. Pant’s recent dip in form has opened the door for other contenders to stake their claim.

Samson Gains Momentum In Selection Race

According to Dainik Jagran’s Abhishek Tripathi, the selectors are closely monitoring the competition for the backup wicketkeeper slot in ODIs. While KL Rahul remains the first-choice option behind the stumps, Sanju Samson has surged ahead of Pant the leading candidate for the secondary role.

Their source (anonymous) said that Pant has currently fallen behind in this race. Currently, Samson is emerging as the strongest contender to be the second wicketkeeper alongside KL Rahul. When asked why Jurel was considered after Pant's injury in the last ODI series, he said that the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper is also a contender, but Sanju is the frontrunner.

Sanju Samon, after a rocky start to his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has emerged as one of their best players this season, having smashed two tons.

The competition is not limited to just Pant and Samson. Dhruv Jurel has also been in the mix, particularly after being considered during Pant’s absence in a previous ODI series.

However, Samson’s consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores have given him a clear edge in recent weeks. His numbers in ODIs further strengthen his case, 510 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 56.67 from just 16 matches.

A Crucial Phase Ahead

As India prepares for upcoming international assignments, the battle for spots is intensifying. For Rishabh Pant, this phase represents a critical juncture, one where rediscovering form could be the difference between retaining his place or making way for an in-form challenger.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, one of the heroes of India's T20 World Cup triumph, continues to build a strong case, positioning himself as a reliable alternative in white-ball cricket.