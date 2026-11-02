Rishabh Pant Fails BCCI Fitness Test, Gets Another Chance Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant failed initial fitness assessment for New Zealand Tests.

He awaits a second medical test, potentially India A match.

Jasprit Bumrah traveled to New Zealand, playing upcoming India A.

Rishabh Pant's preparations for India's upcoming Test assignment in New Zealand have hit another hurdle, with the wicketkeeper-batter reportedly failing a fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, the setback has not ended his hopes of making the trip, as he is expected to undergo another evaluation in the coming days.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI medical team plans to reassess Pant within the next two days. The decision will be crucial in determining whether he can join the squad for the two-Test series, which begins in Wellington on November 19.

Pant has been working towards a comeback after suffering a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October. He reported to the Bengaluru facility on October 23 and has since resumed batting and wicketkeeping drills as part of his rehabilitation.

India A Match Could Be Pant's Route Back Before Test Series

A fitness clearance could give Pant an opportunity to test his match readiness before the senior team's New Zealand assignment. He is expected to join India A for their third four-day encounter against New Zealand A, scheduled to start in Lincoln on November 7.

The match could prove important in assessing his ability to handle the demands of competitive cricket after his injury lay-off. Pant was initially selected for both the India A squad and India's senior Test squad, with his participation dependent on medical clearance.

He missed the first two four-day games against New Zealand A because of his recovery. Kumar Kushagra was subsequently added to the India A squad as a wicketkeeping option, although Dhruv Jurel eventually handled the gloves and also led the side. Jurel is part of the senior Test squad as well.

Gautam Gambhir Has No Update On Rishabh Pant's Fitness

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has also avoided making any prediction about Pant's availability. Speaking after India's 3-2 T20I series victory, Gambhir was asked whether the wicketkeeper-batter would be ready for the New Zealand Tests.

"At the moment I have no information, and once I get it, we'll share it with you," Gambhir said.

The coach's response underlined that Pant's selection remains dependent on the medical team's assessment rather than any fixed comeback timeline.

Jasprit Bumrah Travels To New Zealand Ahead Of India A Fixture

While Pant awaits another fitness assessment, Jasprit Bumrah has already begun his preparations for the New Zealand tour. The Indian fast bowler departed for the country on Sunday and is expected to feature in the third four-day match against New Zealand A.

Bumrah was recently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence as part of his return-to-play preparations. He had also been training and bowling in Ahmedabad before reporting to the facility.

The India A fixture could provide the pacer with valuable match practice ahead of the two-Test series. With Pant still awaiting medical clearance and Bumrah expected to feature in the warm-up assignment, India's preparations for the New Zealand tour are progressing on different timelines.