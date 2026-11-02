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English NewsSportsCricketRishabh Pant Fails BCCI Fitness Test, Gets Another Chance Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Rishabh Pant Fails BCCI Fitness Test, Gets Another Chance Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Rishabh Pant reportedly fails his BCCI fitness test in Bengaluru but will be reassessed ahead of India's New Zealand Test series. Here's the latest update.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant failed initial fitness assessment for New Zealand Tests.
  • He awaits a second medical test, potentially India A match.
  • Jasprit Bumrah traveled to New Zealand, playing upcoming India A.

Rishabh Pant's preparations for India's upcoming Test assignment in New Zealand have hit another hurdle, with the wicketkeeper-batter reportedly failing a fitness assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. However, the setback has not ended his hopes of making the trip, as he is expected to undergo another evaluation in the coming days.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI medical team plans to reassess Pant within the next two days. The decision will be crucial in determining whether he can join the squad for the two-Test series, which begins in Wellington on November 19.

Pant has been working towards a comeback after suffering a side strain during the Irani Cup in early October. He reported to the Bengaluru facility on October 23 and has since resumed batting and wicketkeeping drills as part of his rehabilitation.

India A Match Could Be Pant's Route Back Before Test Series

A fitness clearance could give Pant an opportunity to test his match readiness before the senior team's New Zealand assignment. He is expected to join India A for their third four-day encounter against New Zealand A, scheduled to start in Lincoln on November 7.

The match could prove important in assessing his ability to handle the demands of competitive cricket after his injury lay-off. Pant was initially selected for both the India A squad and India's senior Test squad, with his participation dependent on medical clearance.

He missed the first two four-day games against New Zealand A because of his recovery. Kumar Kushagra was subsequently added to the India A squad as a wicketkeeping option, although Dhruv Jurel eventually handled the gloves and also led the side. Jurel is part of the senior Test squad as well.

Gautam Gambhir Has No Update On Rishabh Pant's Fitness

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has also avoided making any prediction about Pant's availability. Speaking after India's 3-2 T20I series victory, Gambhir was asked whether the wicketkeeper-batter would be ready for the New Zealand Tests.

"At the moment I have no information, and once I get it, we'll share it with you," Gambhir said.

The coach's response underlined that Pant's selection remains dependent on the medical team's assessment rather than any fixed comeback timeline.

Jasprit Bumrah Travels To New Zealand Ahead Of India A Fixture

While Pant awaits another fitness assessment, Jasprit Bumrah has already begun his preparations for the New Zealand tour. The Indian fast bowler departed for the country on Sunday and is expected to feature in the third four-day match against New Zealand A.

Bumrah was recently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence as part of his return-to-play preparations. He had also been training and bowling in Ahmedabad before reporting to the facility.

The India A fixture could provide the pacer with valuable match practice ahead of the two-Test series. With Pant still awaiting medical clearance and Bumrah expected to feature in the warm-up assignment, India's preparations for the New Zealand tour are progressing on different timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rishabh Pant's current fitness status for the New Zealand tour?

Rishabh Pant reportedly failed an initial fitness assessment for the New Zealand tour. He is scheduled for another evaluation within the next two days, which will determine his selection.

How might Rishabh Pant prove his match fitness before the New Zealand Test series?

If medically cleared, Rishabh Pant is expected to play in India A's third four-day match against New Zealand A, starting November 7. This game will help assess his readiness for competitive cricket after his injury lay-off.

How is Jasprit Bumrah preparing for the New Zealand tour?

Jasprit Bumrah has already traveled to New Zealand and is expected to play in the third four-day match against New Zealand A. This fixture will provide him with valuable match practice before the Test series.

What is Gautam Gambhir's stance on Rishabh Pant's availability?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir stated he has no current information regarding Pant's availability. He noted that Pant's selection is entirely dependent on the medical team's assessment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah India Vs New Zealand Indian Cricket Team
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