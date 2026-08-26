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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rishabh Pant Enjoys Colombo Rain, Gives Hilarious Reply To Worried Fan

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Enjoys Colombo Rain, Gives Hilarious Reply To Worried Fan

Rishabh Pant went viral after enjoying the rain in Colombo and joking with a concerned fan, despite carrying a serious shoulder injury from the Test.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant enjoyed rain, playfully responding to a concerned fan.
  • This carefree moment occurred amid Pant's serious shoulder injury.
  • Pant scored 63 despite injury, not keeping wicketkeeping duties.

Rishabh Pant Rain Video: Rishabh Pant has once again given fans a glimpse of his trademark carefree personality, with a video of the India wicketkeeper-batsman enjoying the rain in Colombo going viral on social media. The incident took place during the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. Persistent rain brought an early end to play, but Pant appeared to be in no mood to let the weather dampen his spirits.

Pant’s Rain Bath Leaves Fan Concerned

Pant was seen sitting near the boundary and getting drenched in the rain while a fan from the stands recorded the moment.

Concerned about the India star's health, the fan warned him about the possibility of falling ill because of the weather.

"Rishabh bhai, bukhar ho jayega, idhar ka barish alag hai bhai you will catch a fever, the rain here is different)."

Read More: 'Not Good For The Sport’: Manjrekar Fires Warning At ICC, BCCI After Jaiswal-Fernando Clash

Pant responded in typical fashion, flashing a smile before delivering a playful reply to the fan.

"Bukhar Karwa ke hi jana tum, nahi hoga to bhi karva dena (Leave only after making me catch a fever, even if I won't be catching it, make sure that I get it)." he seemingly said.

The light-hearted exchange quickly caught attention online, with fans enjoying another glimpse of Pant's relaxed and humorous personality.

Pant’s Injury Remains A Concern For India

The rain incident comes amid a significant injury concern surrounding Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was forced to retire hurt on the opening day of the Colombo Test after suffering an injury while batting.

He initially left the field after scoring just three runs but returned to the crease on Day 2.

Pant eventually produced a crucial 63, helping India strengthen their position in the match despite his physical discomfort.

However, the injury prevented him from taking the field. Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties while Pant remained unavailable behind the stumps.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel later provided an update, revealing that Pant had suffered a serious shoulder injury. The batsman continues to remain under the supervision of India's medical team.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rishabh Pant doing during the rain in Colombo?

Rishabh Pant was seen enjoying the rain near the boundary during the 3rd day of the India vs Sri Lanka Test in Colombo. A video of him getting drenched went viral.

How did Rishabh Pant respond to a fan's concern about the rain?

When a fan warned him about catching a fever, Pant playfully replied,

Was Rishabh Pant injured around the time of the rain incident?

Yes, Pant suffered a serious shoulder injury on Day 1 of the Colombo Test while batting. Despite discomfort, he scored 63 on Day 2 but couldn't take the field for wicketkeeping.

Who took over wicketkeeping duties for India due to Pant's injury?

Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties for India after Rishabh Pant's injury. Pant remained under the supervision of India's medical team.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Morne Morkel India VS Sri Lanka Dhruv Jurel
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