WATCH: Rishabh Pant Enjoys Colombo Rain, Gives Hilarious Reply To Worried Fan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant enjoyed rain, playfully responding to a concerned fan.

This carefree moment occurred amid Pant's serious shoulder injury.

Pant scored 63 despite injury, not keeping wicketkeeping duties.

Rishabh Pant Rain Video: Rishabh Pant has once again given fans a glimpse of his trademark carefree personality, with a video of the India wicketkeeper-batsman enjoying the rain in Colombo going viral on social media. The incident took place during the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground. Persistent rain brought an early end to play, but Pant appeared to be in no mood to let the weather dampen his spirits.

Rishabh Pant fully enjoying the Rain in Sri Lanka 🤣🔥



Fan: Rishabh bhai... Bukhar ho jayega. Idhar ka pani alag hai.



Pant: Bukhaar Karva ke hi jana tum... Nahi hoga to bhi karva dena. 😄



Fan: Nahi, Nahi bhai... We love you bhai. pic.twitter.com/lvznJOHGkX August 25, 2026

Pant’s Rain Bath Leaves Fan Concerned

Pant was seen sitting near the boundary and getting drenched in the rain while a fan from the stands recorded the moment.

Concerned about the India star's health, the fan warned him about the possibility of falling ill because of the weather.

"Rishabh bhai, bukhar ho jayega, idhar ka barish alag hai bhai you will catch a fever, the rain here is different)."

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Pant responded in typical fashion, flashing a smile before delivering a playful reply to the fan.

"Bukhar Karwa ke hi jana tum, nahi hoga to bhi karva dena (Leave only after making me catch a fever, even if I won't be catching it, make sure that I get it)." he seemingly said.

The light-hearted exchange quickly caught attention online, with fans enjoying another glimpse of Pant's relaxed and humorous personality.

Pant’s Injury Remains A Concern For India

The rain incident comes amid a significant injury concern surrounding Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was forced to retire hurt on the opening day of the Colombo Test after suffering an injury while batting.

He initially left the field after scoring just three runs but returned to the crease on Day 2.

Pant eventually produced a crucial 63, helping India strengthen their position in the match despite his physical discomfort.

However, the injury prevented him from taking the field. Dhruv Jurel took over wicketkeeping duties while Pant remained unavailable behind the stumps.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel later provided an update, revealing that Pant had suffered a serious shoulder injury. The batsman continues to remain under the supervision of India's medical team.