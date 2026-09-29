WATCH: Rishabh Pant Finally Breaks Silence After Omission From India ODI Squad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant admitted difficulty after white-ball squad omission.

Pant emphasized a

His last ODI appearance was in 2024, with limited playing opportunities.

Pant captains Irani Cup, building momentum for upcoming Test series.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up about his omission from the national white-ball setup, admitting that missing out on selection is difficult to take. Pant was overlooked for India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with selectors opting to name Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper.

Speaking on The Business of Sport, Pant addressed his absence from the limited-overs squads, reflecting on the mental resilience required to navigate high-profile setbacks.

"So definitely, you know, you feel bad when something like this happens, but, you know, as an athlete, mindset, you know, like we always say that when there is a setback, there is always a comeback," Pant said. "You know, as long as these are things as an athlete you have to deal with in day-to-day life. You know, when people talk about this happened to me, that happened to me, I think, as athletes, this is part and parcel of the game. But at the same time, you know, as an individual, you know how hard you are working, how clear you are in your path."

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Rishabh Pant about Not picked up in ODI'S Squad



"Obviously, you feel bad but as an athlete, you have to understand that whenever there's a setback, there's always a comeback". pic.twitter.com/nbYN3GEtXH — Kirketer (@Kirketer02) September 29, 2026

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Rishabh Pant Eyeing Red-Ball Form In Irani Cup

While Pant remains a proven match-winner in India's Test side, his opportunities in 50-over cricket have become increasingly limited. His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in 2024. Although named in touring squads for the 2025 South Africa series and the ICC Champions Trophy, he did not feature in the playing XI, with KL Rahul handling wicketkeeping duties. Across 31 ODIs, Pant has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50 with a strike rate of 106.22.

Currently Rishabh is captaining the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup; the wicketkeeper-batter aims to build momentum before India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand.