Rishabh Pant was overlooked for the ODI series against the West Indies. Selectors named Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper instead.
WATCH: Rishabh Pant Finally Breaks Silence After Omission From India ODI Squad
Rishabh Pant opens up about being dropped from India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, sharing his thoughts on setbacks, comebacks, and mental resilience.
- Rishabh Pant admitted difficulty after white-ball squad omission.
- Pant emphasized a
- His last ODI appearance was in 2024, with limited playing opportunities.
- Pant captains Irani Cup, building momentum for upcoming Test series.
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up about his omission from the national white-ball setup, admitting that missing out on selection is difficult to take. Pant was overlooked for India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with selectors opting to name Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper.
Speaking on The Business of Sport, Pant addressed his absence from the limited-overs squads, reflecting on the mental resilience required to navigate high-profile setbacks.
"So definitely, you know, you feel bad when something like this happens, but, you know, as an athlete, mindset, you know, like we always say that when there is a setback, there is always a comeback," Pant said. "You know, as long as these are things as an athlete you have to deal with in day-to-day life. You know, when people talk about this happened to me, that happened to me, I think, as athletes, this is part and parcel of the game. But at the same time, you know, as an individual, you know how hard you are working, how clear you are in your path."
WATCH VIDEO
Rishabh Pant about Not picked up in ODI'S Squad— Kirketer (@Kirketer02) September 29, 2026
"Obviously, you feel bad but as an athlete, you have to understand that whenever there's a setback, there's always a comeback". pic.twitter.com/nbYN3GEtXH
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Rishabh Pant Eyeing Red-Ball Form In Irani Cup
While Pant remains a proven match-winner in India's Test side, his opportunities in 50-over cricket have become increasingly limited. His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in 2024. Although named in touring squads for the 2025 South Africa series and the ICC Champions Trophy, he did not feature in the playing XI, with KL Rahul handling wicketkeeping duties. Across 31 ODIs, Pant has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50 with a strike rate of 106.22.
Currently Rishabh is captaining the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup; the wicketkeeper-batter aims to build momentum before India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Rishabh Pant not selected for the India vs. West Indies ODI series?
How does Rishabh Pant feel about his current omission from India's white-ball squad?
Pant admitted that missing out on selection is difficult to take. He views setbacks as part of an athlete's life and believes they lead to comebacks.
What was Rishabh Pant's last ODI appearance for India?
Rishabh Pant's last ODI appearance for India was against Sri Lanka in 2024. He has had limited opportunities in 50-over cricket recently.
What is Rishabh Pant doing currently?
Rishabh Pant is currently captaining the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup. He aims to build momentum before India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand.