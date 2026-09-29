IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rishabh Pant Finally Breaks Silence After Omission From India ODI Squad

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Finally Breaks Silence After Omission From India ODI Squad

Rishabh Pant opens up about being dropped from India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, sharing his thoughts on setbacks, comebacks, and mental resilience.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant admitted difficulty after white-ball squad omission.
  • Pant emphasized a
  • His last ODI appearance was in 2024, with limited playing opportunities.
  • Pant captains Irani Cup, building momentum for upcoming Test series.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has opened up about his omission from the national white-ball setup, admitting that missing out on selection is difficult to take. Pant was overlooked for India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies, with selectors opting to name Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper.

Speaking on The Business of Sport, Pant addressed his absence from the limited-overs squads, reflecting on the mental resilience required to navigate high-profile setbacks.

"So definitely, you know, you feel bad when something like this happens, but, you know, as an athlete, mindset, you know, like we always say that when there is a setback, there is always a comeback," Pant said. "You know, as long as these are things as an athlete you have to deal with in day-to-day life. You know, when people talk about this happened to me, that happened to me, I think, as athletes, this is part and parcel of the game. But at the same time, you know, as an individual, you know how hard you are working, how clear you are in your path."

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Reveals Private Conversations With Virat Kohli On The Field

Rishabh Pant Eyeing Red-Ball Form In Irani Cup

While Pant remains a proven match-winner in India's Test side, his opportunities in 50-over cricket have become increasingly limited. His last ODI appearance came against Sri Lanka in 2024. Although named in touring squads for the 2025 South Africa series and the ICC Champions Trophy, he did not feature in the playing XI, with KL Rahul handling wicketkeeping duties. Across 31 ODIs, Pant has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50 with a strike rate of 106.22.

Currently Rishabh is captaining the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup; the wicketkeeper-batter aims to build momentum before India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rishabh Pant not selected for the India vs. West Indies ODI series?

Rishabh Pant was overlooked for the ODI series against the West Indies. Selectors named Dhruv Jurel as the backup wicketkeeper instead.

How does Rishabh Pant feel about his current omission from India's white-ball squad?

Pant admitted that missing out on selection is difficult to take. He views setbacks as part of an athlete's life and believes they lead to comebacks.

What was Rishabh Pant's last ODI appearance for India?

Rishabh Pant's last ODI appearance for India was against Sri Lanka in 2024. He has had limited opportunities in 50-over cricket recently.

What is Rishabh Pant doing currently?

Rishabh Pant is currently captaining the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup. He aims to build momentum before India's upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant ODI Cricket BCCI Team India Irani Cup Dhruv Jurel
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Jailed For 38 Days In Alleged Rape Case, Bengal Cricketer Returns To Cricket After Getting Bail
Jailed For 38 Days In Alleged Rape Case, Bengal Cricketer Returns To Cricket After Getting Bail
Cricket
Mohmmad Rizwan's Big Move In Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Seeks Phone Return, Probe Details
Mohmmad Rizwan's Big Move In Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Seeks Phone Return, Probe Details
Cricket
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final Schedule: India, Pakistan Match Dates, Venues And Timings
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semi-Final Schedule: India, Pakistan Match Dates, Venues And Timings
Cricket
Rohit Sharma Reveals Private Conversations With Virat Kohli On The Field
Rohit Sharma Reveals Private Conversations With Virat Kohli On The Field
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
UP NEWS: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath on His Death Anniversary
DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget