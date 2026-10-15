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English NewsSportsCricketRishabh Pant Among 4 Players Traded Ahead Of IPL 2027: Check Full List

Rishabh Pant Among 4 Players Traded Ahead Of IPL 2027: Check Full List

After leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two seasons, Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in December, with all 10 franchises required to submit their retention lists by November 15. The player trade window will remain open until one week before the auction. Ahead of the new season, four players have reportedly switched teams through two trade deals, with Rishabh Pant and T. Natarajan agreeing to salary reductions as part of their moves.

While speculation has linked several big names, including Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sam Curran, with possible trades, only two deals involving four players have been reported so far.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar Loses Cool, Criticises West Indies Player After India Defeat

Rishabh Pant–Kuldeep Yadav Trade

After leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two seasons, Rishabh Pant is set to return to Delhi Capitals (DC). In the reported exchange, LSG will receive Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi.

Pant's salary is set to drop from ₹27 crore to ₹15 crore following the move. Kuldeep, meanwhile, will see his salary increase from ₹13.25 crore at Delhi Capitals to ₹13.50 crore at Lucknow Super Giants.

T. Natarajan–Zeeshan Ansari Trade

Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan is reportedly set to return to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after spending two years away from the franchise. Delhi Capitals will receive leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari in exchange.

Natarajan is expected to earn ₹5 crore at SRH, compared with the ₹10.75 crore he received previously. Ansari, on the other hand, will retain his salary of ₹40 lakh.

With these two reported deals, four players are set to change franchises ahead of IPL 2027. Delhi Capitals feature in both transactions, bringing Pant and Ansari into their squad. Their combined salaries amount to ₹15.40 crore.

Also Read | Which Indian Cricketer Owns Most Expensive House? Price Will Shock You

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1, Sets Massive Six-Hitting Record

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IPL INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2027
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