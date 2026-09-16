Rinku Singh To Marry MP Priya Saroj On This Date; Wedding Details Revealed

The wedding date of India cricketer Rinku Singh has reportedly been finalised. Rinku is set to marry Priya Saroj, the Samajwadi Party MP from Machhlishahr, on December 4 at the Ramada Hotel in Lucknow.

The couple got engaged in June, with several well-known personalities from the cricket and political worlds attending the ceremony. Rinku, who comes from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, also chose Lucknow as the venue for his engagement and will return to the city for his wedding.

The ceremony is expected to bring together guests from India and abroad. Given Rinku's cricketing profile and Priya's political background, several personalities from both fields are likely to attend.

Wedding Was Postponed After Father's Death

Rinku and Priya were initially scheduled to get married in Varanasi last year. However, the wedding plans were postponed following the death of Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, on February 27, 2026.

On the cricketing front, Rinku recently featured in the Duleep Trophy, scoring 60 and 20 in his two innings. He was also part of India's T20I squad during the Zimbabwe tour in July.

However, the left-handed batter was not picked for India's ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi.

Rinku Singh's International Numbers

Rinku has established himself as an important white-ball player for India, particularly in T20 cricket. He has represented the national team in 2 ODIs and 48 T20Is.

In his two ODI innings, Rinku has scored 55 runs. In T20Is, he has accumulated 702 runs in 35 innings, averaging 36.94 with a strike rate of 156.34.

He has registered three T20I half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 69.

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is an Indian politician, lawyer, and Member of Parliament representing Uttar Pradesh’s Machhlishahr constituency in the Lok Sabha. Contesting under the Samajwadi Party banner, she emerged as one of the youngest parliamentarians elected during the 2024 general elections. A legal practitioner by profession holding an LL.B., she is the daughter of veteran politician Tufani Saroj and actively advocates for youth development, social justice, and regional advancement.