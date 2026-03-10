Rinku Singh’s Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Father After World Cup Glory - Check Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Amidst the roaring celebrations of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory, a poignant story of personal loss and unfulfilled dreams has emerged from the champion's camp. Explosive batter Rinku Singh, who played a vital role in India’s successful title defense against New Zealand, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his father, who passed away just days before the final. Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on February 27, 2026, at the age of 60, following a prolonged battle with Stage 4 Liver Cancer.

For Rinku, the gold medal around his neck represents more than just a sporting achievement; it is the realization of a promise made to the man who supported his journey from the streets of Aligarh to the pinnacle of world cricket.

A Dream Fulfilled in Silence

In a deeply moving post that has since gone viral, Rinku shared a photo alongside his father in front of a new car, a symbol of the success they once shared. The cricketer expressed the profound void left by his father’s sudden departure, admitting that he struggled to navigate the joy of becoming a world champion without his primary mentor by his side.

"Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale... par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi," Rinku wrote. (I’ve never gone this many days without speaking to you... I will need you at every step of the way.)

Rinku revealed that his performance throughout the tournament was fueled by his father’s mantra: duty above all else. While the "mission" of winning the trophy for India was accomplished on Sunday, the star finisher confessed that the victory felt incomplete.

"Duty Before Everything"

According to Rinku's post, his focus on the field remained unshakable because he was playing for a dream that wasn't his alone.

"Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote" the post read.

The sentiment resonated across the cricketing fraternity, with former teammate Suresh Raina and several members of the current squad offering their support in the comments. Despite the massive 96-run victory in Ahmedabad, Rinku’s words served as a reminder of the human cost and the personal sacrifices behind the "Men in Blue's" professional success.