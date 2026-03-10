Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rinku Singh's Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Father After World Cup Glory - Check Post

Rinku Singh’s Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Father After World Cup Glory - Check Post

A bittersweet victory. Rinku Singh pens a tear-jerking note to his late father after winning the T20 World Cup, revealing how he played the final to fulfill a dream they both shared.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amidst the roaring celebrations of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory, a poignant story of personal loss and unfulfilled dreams has emerged from the champion's camp. Explosive batter Rinku Singh, who played a vital role in India’s successful title defense against New Zealand, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to his father, who passed away just days before the final. Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on February 27, 2026, at the age of 60, following a prolonged battle with Stage 4 Liver Cancer.

For Rinku, the gold medal around his neck represents more than just a sporting achievement; it is the realization of a promise made to the man who supported his journey from the streets of Aligarh to the pinnacle of world cricket.

Watch Post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

A Dream Fulfilled in Silence

In a deeply moving post that has since gone viral, Rinku shared a photo alongside his father in front of a new car, a symbol of the success they once shared. The cricketer expressed the profound void left by his father’s sudden departure, admitting that he struggled to navigate the joy of becoming a world champion without his primary mentor by his side.

"Aapse baat kiye bina itne din kabhi nahi nikale... par mujhe har kadam par aapki zaroorat padegi," Rinku wrote. (I’ve never gone this many days without speaking to you... I will need you at every step of the way.)

Rinku revealed that his performance throughout the tournament was fueled by his father’s mantra: duty above all else. While the "mission" of winning the trophy for India was accomplished on Sunday, the star finisher confessed that the victory felt incomplete.

"Duty Before Everything"

According to Rinku's post, his focus on the field remained unshakable because he was playing for a dream that wasn't his alone.

"Aapne sikhaya tha ki farz sabse aage hai.. toh field par bas aapka sapna poora karne ki koshish kar raha tha. Ab aapka sapna pura ho gaya hai…. toh bas yahi lagta hai ki kash aap mere paas hote" the post read.

The sentiment resonated across the cricketing fraternity, with former teammate Suresh Raina and several members of the current squad offering their support in the comments. Despite the massive 96-run victory in Ahmedabad, Rinku’s words served as a reminder of the human cost and the personal sacrifices behind the "Men in Blue's" professional success.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who played a vital role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory?

Explosive batter Rinku Singh played a vital role in India's successful title defense against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026.

What personal loss did Rinku Singh experience?

Rinku Singh's father passed away just days before the T20 World Cup 2026 final, a significant personal loss.

What did the gold medal represent for Rinku Singh?

For Rinku Singh, the gold medal represents the realization of a promise made to his father who supported his journey in cricket.

How did Rinku Singh's father influence his performance?

Rinku Singh's performance was fueled by his father's mantra of 'duty above all else,' aiming to fulfill their shared dream.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh T20 World Cup 2026 Rinku Singh Father Death
Photo Gallery

