WATCH: Rinku Singh In Party Mode! Dances With Teammates During UP T20 League Title Celebrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rinku Singh led Meerut Mavericks to UP T20 title.

Celebrated the victory dancing with his teammates.

His captaincy success fuels speculation about KKR leadership.

Rinku Singh Dance: Rinku Singh’s leadership stock continues to rise after the left-hander guided Meerut Mavericks to the UP T20 League 2026 title. The captain played a key role in steering the franchise through a successful campaign, but it was his celebrations after the triumph that quickly caught the attention of fans. Rinku was seen letting his guard down as he joined his teammates in an energetic celebration following the title win. The lively scenes offered a glimpse into the strong bond within the Mavericks camp, with the skipper appearing to thoroughly enjoy the occasion alongside his teammates.

Rinku Singh Breaks Into Dance After Trophy Triumph

Champions in full celebration mode.



Watch UPT20 Season 4 live on JioHotstar, StarSports 2 Hindi HD, StarSports 2 Hindi & StarSports.#UPT20 #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #IssBaarSeason4 pic.twitter.com/2QkxdCry0j September 6, 2026

Once Meerut Mavericks were officially crowned champions, the players gathered to celebrate their landmark achievement.

Rinku quickly became one of the centrepieces of the festivities, breaking into dance moves with his teammates as the celebrations gathered pace.

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The moment showcased a different side of the batsman, who had spent the tournament carrying the responsibility of leading the side.

The title represents a major achievement for the Mavericks and adds another notable success to Rinku’s growing leadership credentials.

Rinku’s Captaincy Boosts KKR Speculation

Champions in full celebration mode.



Watch UPT20 Season 4 live on JioHotstar, StarSports 2 Hindi HD, StarSports 2 Hindi & StarSports.#UPT20 #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #IssBaarSeason4 pic.twitter.com/2QkxdCry0j — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) September 6, 2026

The UP T20 League triumph could also strengthen calls for Rinku Singh to take on a bigger leadership role in the IPL.

Rinku served as Kolkata Knight Riders’ vice-captain last season under Ajinkya Rahane.

With Rahane now retired, KKR are facing a leadership vacancy, and Rinku’s recent success has naturally fuelled speculation over whether he could become the franchise’s next captain.

His experience of leading Meerut Mavericks to a trophy gives him another strong credential, particularly after impressing as a senior figure within the team.