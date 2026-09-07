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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Rinku Singh In Party Mode! Dances With Teammates During UP T20 League Title Celebrations

WATCH: Rinku Singh In Party Mode! Dances With Teammates During UP T20 League Title Celebrations

Rinku Singh danced with his Meerut Mavericks teammates after winning the UP T20 League 2026 title as captain.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rinku Singh led Meerut Mavericks to UP T20 title.
  • Celebrated the victory dancing with his teammates.
  • His captaincy success fuels speculation about KKR leadership.

Rinku Singh Dance: Rinku Singh’s leadership stock continues to rise after the left-hander guided Meerut Mavericks to the UP T20 League 2026 title. The captain played a key role in steering the franchise through a successful campaign, but it was his celebrations after the triumph that quickly caught the attention of fans. Rinku was seen letting his guard down as he joined his teammates in an energetic celebration following the title win. The lively scenes offered a glimpse into the strong bond within the Mavericks camp, with the skipper appearing to thoroughly enjoy the occasion alongside his teammates.

Rinku Singh Breaks Into Dance After Trophy Triumph

Once Meerut Mavericks were officially crowned champions, the players gathered to celebrate their landmark achievement.

Rinku quickly became one of the centrepieces of the festivities, breaking into dance moves with his teammates as the celebrations gathered pace.

Read More: Ball-Tampering Saga Flashbacks! Steve Smith, Five Others Return For South Africa Test Tour

The moment showcased a different side of the batsman, who had spent the tournament carrying the responsibility of leading the side.

The title represents a major achievement for the Mavericks and adds another notable success to Rinku’s growing leadership credentials.

Rinku’s Captaincy Boosts KKR Speculation

The UP T20 League triumph could also strengthen calls for Rinku Singh to take on a bigger leadership role in the IPL.

Rinku served as Kolkata Knight Riders’ vice-captain last season under Ajinkya Rahane.

With Rahane now retired, KKR are facing a leadership vacancy, and Rinku’s recent success has naturally fuelled speculation over whether he could become the franchise’s next captain.

His experience of leading Meerut Mavericks to a trophy gives him another strong credential, particularly after impressing as a senior figure within the team.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team did Rinku Singh captain to a recent title win?

Rinku Singh captained Meerut Mavericks to victory in the UP T20 League 2026. This success significantly adds to his growing leadership credentials.

How did Rinku Singh celebrate the UP T20 League title?

Rinku Singh celebrated energetically with his Meerut Mavericks teammates, breaking into dance moves. The lively scenes showcased his strong bond with the team.

What might Rinku Singh's UP T20 League win mean for his IPL future?

The title fuels speculation about Rinku Singh taking on a bigger leadership role, potentially as captain, at Kolkata Knight Riders, where he was previously vice-captain.

Is Rinku Singh being considered for the KKR captaincy?

His success with Meerut Mavericks strengthens calls for him to lead KKR. A leadership vacancy exists after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh KKR IPL UP T20 League
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