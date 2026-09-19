‘Ek Do Bhej Dena’: Rinku Singh’s Hilarious iPhone 18 Pro Demand Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Instamart joked about unusual iPhone cover featuring Rinku.

Rinku replied, cheekily requesting

Fans joined Rinku's demand, creating social media buzz.

Rinku Singh has gone viral after a hilarious exchange with Instamart over a bizarre iPhone 18 Pro cover featuring the India cricketer’s face. The conversation began when Instamart shared a picture of the Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro cover and joked that it would launch the unusual design if Rinku did not respond to the post. Rinku quickly joined the fun with a simple request.

Rinku Singh Makes ‘Ek Do iPhone’ Request

Instamart posted the picture of the cover featuring Rinku’s face and wrote, “If Rinku Singh doesn’t reply to this tweet, we’ll launch this iPhone cover.” Rinku did reply, but instead of objecting to the rather unusual design, he gave Instamart another idea.

“Jao bana lo, bas ek do iPhone bhej dena,” Rinku wrote.

WATCH: Rinku Singh's iPhone 18 Pro Demand

Jao bana lo, bas ek do iPhone bhej dena 🤣 https://t.co/gaLtRcyAfZ — Rinku Singh (@rinkusingh235) September 18, 2026

His cheeky response quickly caught the attention of social media users, who turned the exchange into a bigger joke.

The iPhone 18 Pro cover featuring Rinku’s face became the centre of the conversation, while the cricketer’s demand for one or two phones gave fans another reason to join in.

Fans Join Rinku Singh’s iPhone 18 Pro Demand

Several users began asking Rinku to share the phones if the quick commerce app actually sent them.

One user wrote, “Bhai agar do bhej toh ek mujhe de dena.”

Another added, “Rinku bhai, ek iPhone mujhe bhi.”

More users joined the replies with similar requests, turning Rinku’s playful demand into a mini giveaway conversation.

The exchange also comes amid huge interest in Apple’s latest Pro models, with the iPhone 18 Pro generating significant attention across social media and among buyers. The Burgundy colour and higher-storage variants have reportedly attracted strong interest, while launch-day crowds were seen at Apple Stores in cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

Reports have also suggested that demand for the iPhone 18 Pro is higher than the comparable iPhone 17 Pro at a similar stage. Against that backdrop, Rinku’s “ek do iPhone” request found the perfect moment to go viral.

What started as Instamart joking about an unusual Rinku Singh phone cover quickly became a hilarious social media exchange involving the cricketer, the brand and fans hoping to get their hands on the latest iPhone.