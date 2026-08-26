WATCH | Rinku Singh's Hilarious Flex After Fan's Unusual Request: 'Dikha Dijiye...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rinku Singh flexed bicep, responding to fan's power question.

Incident occurred during Uttar Pradesh T20 League match in Lucknow.

Earlier, Rinku had scored 30 runs from just 10 balls.

Viral clip highlighted his popularity and powerful hitting ability.

Rinku Singh entertained fans both on and off the field during the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2026. The Meerut Mavericks captain was caught on camera responding to a fan's playful question about his power-hitting before flashing his bicep to the crowd.

Rinku Singh's Fun Fan Interaction Goes Viral

The incident took place during the Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Super Stars clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

While fielding near the boundary, Rinku was approached by a fan from the stands with a rather direct question.

"Rinku Bhaiya! Yeh itne lambe-lambe shot lagaate ho, power kahan se aati hai?" the fan asked.

The supporter then followed it up with an unusual request: "Dikha dijiye bicep."

Rinku appeared to play along with the moment. He rolled up his sleeve and flexed his bicep towards the stands, prompting loud cheers from the fans.

Watch: Rinku Singh responds to fan's bicep request during UP T20 League match

Fans ask Rinku Singh, “You hit such huge sixes. Where does all that power come from?” Rinku then shows them his biceps and says, “It comes from here.”💪🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/RqzpgnRE36 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 26, 2026

Rinku Adds Power With The Bat

The interaction came after Rinku had already given fans another reason to celebrate with his batting.

The Meerut Mavericks captain smashed 30 runs from just 10 deliveries in the rain-hit contest against Kanpur Super Stars. The match was reduced to five overs because of the weather conditions.

Rinku's quickfire knock once again highlighted the power-hitting that has made him a popular figure among Indian cricket fans.

The viral clip has since attracted plenty of attention on social media, with fans enjoying the light-hearted exchange between the India star and the supporter.

For Rinku, it was another memorable moment in a campaign where his role as Meerut Mavericks captain has kept him firmly in the spotlight.