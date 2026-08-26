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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH | Rinku Singh's Hilarious Flex After Fan's Unusual Request: 'Dikha Dijiye...'

WATCH | Rinku Singh's Hilarious Flex After Fan's Unusual Request: 'Dikha Dijiye...'

Rinku Singh entertained fans by flashing his bicep after a fan asked where his power-hitting comes from during the UP T20 League 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rinku Singh flexed bicep, responding to fan's power question.
  • Incident occurred during Uttar Pradesh T20 League match in Lucknow.
  • Earlier, Rinku had scored 30 runs from just 10 balls.
  • Viral clip highlighted his popularity and powerful hitting ability.

Rinku Singh entertained fans both on and off the field during the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2026. The Meerut Mavericks captain was caught on camera responding to a fan's playful question about his power-hitting before flashing his bicep to the crowd.

Rinku Singh's Fun Fan Interaction Goes Viral

The incident took place during the Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Super Stars clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

While fielding near the boundary, Rinku was approached by a fan from the stands with a rather direct question.

"Rinku Bhaiya! Yeh itne lambe-lambe shot lagaate ho, power kahan se aati hai?" the fan asked.

The supporter then followed it up with an unusual request: "Dikha dijiye bicep."

Rinku appeared to play along with the moment. He rolled up his sleeve and flexed his bicep towards the stands, prompting loud cheers from the fans.

Watch: Rinku Singh responds to fan's bicep request during UP T20 League match

Rinku Adds Power With The Bat

The interaction came after Rinku had already given fans another reason to celebrate with his batting.

The Meerut Mavericks captain smashed 30 runs from just 10 deliveries in the rain-hit contest against Kanpur Super Stars. The match was reduced to five overs because of the weather conditions.

Rinku's quickfire knock once again highlighted the power-hitting that has made him a popular figure among Indian cricket fans.

The viral clip has since attracted plenty of attention on social media, with fans enjoying the light-hearted exchange between the India star and the supporter.

For Rinku, it was another memorable moment in a campaign where his role as Meerut Mavericks captain has kept him firmly in the spotlight.

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable interaction did Rinku Singh have with a fan during a match?

A fan asked Rinku where his power came from for his long shots and requested to see his bicep. Rinku responded by flexing his bicep towards the stands, drawing loud cheers.

Where and when did this fan interaction occur?

The incident took place during the Meerut Mavericks vs Kanpur Super Stars clash. It happened at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday during the UP T20 League 2026.

How did Rinku Singh perform with the bat in the match?

Rinku Singh, captain of the Meerut Mavericks, scored 30 runs from just 10 deliveries. This quickfire knock occurred in the rain-hit contest against Kanpur Super Stars, reduced to five overs.

What was the specific request made by the fan to Rinku Singh?

The fan asked Rinku,

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Cricket News Rinku Singh Indian Cricket UP T20 League Meerut Mavericks
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