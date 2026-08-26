Rifle Coach Held Over Student’s Father’s Killing, Forced Islamic Books Before Family Suicide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Khan arrested in family deaths.

Three family members died, child survived alleged suicide attempt.

Suicide notes accused Khan of harassment, husband's death.

Police probing extortion, forced conversion, and other claims.

Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Sadikh Khan in connection with the alleged murder of a woman's husband and the subsequent deaths of three members of her family. Khan was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on August 22 following a multi-state search.

Police launched the investigation after two alleged suicide notes reportedly named Khan and made several serious allegations against him.

Family Tragedy Leads Police To Shooting Coach

The case came to light after Soujanya, her parents Nookaraju and Meena, and her 10-year-old son allegedly jumped into the Godavari River near Rajahmundry on August 16.

The three adults died, while the child survived after fishermen rescued him from the river.

The incident was initially treated as a family suicide. However, the recovery of two alleged suicide notes changed the direction of the investigation, with the documents reportedly accusing Khan of harassment and threats.

WATCH POST

A Rifle Coach Shaik Sadiq Khan traps a woman Sowjanya in Kakinada, AP allegedly killed her husband administering chemical poison, pressurised her to convert to Islam, used to harass and thrash her, blackmailed her and family to give her son away to Terrorists. Victim woman… pic.twitter.com/pqscryvfdy — Sowmith Yakkati (@YakkatiSowmith) August 26, 2026

Allegations Over Husband's Death Under Investigation

According to the alleged note attributed to Soujanya, Khan had allegedly harassed and threatened her following the death of her husband, Kovvuri Jagadeesh Reddy, in July.

The note reportedly alleged that Khan had poisoned Reddy. Police are investigating the claim separately and have not established that Khan was responsible for the death.

The family also allegedly accused Khan of demanding money and valuables and attempting to exercise control over their property and financial accounts.

Police are examining these claims as part of the wider investigation into alleged intimidation, blackmail and extortion.

WATCH POST

Rifle coach Sadhik Khan harrassed Sowjanya(38) after the death of her husband. Khan forced her to marry him and wanted her to convert to Islam.



Panchayat Raj assistant engineer

named Thillapudi Nookaraju (61), along with his wife Meena (58), daughter Sowjanya and 10-year-old… pic.twitter.com/CDwoRCVLaT — Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) August 26, 2026

Police Probe Alleged Religious Pressure

The alleged suicide note also contained claims that Khan forced Soujanya to read Islamic literature and pressured her to convert to Islam.

Police have registered a case covering allegations including extortion, criminal intimidation, abetment of suicide and forced conversion.

Khan was arrested in Meerut and subsequently brought back to Andhra Pradesh, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

Police have stressed that the allegations are part of an ongoing investigation. Khan remains an accused, and the claims against him have not been established in court.

The investigation is expected to focus on the circumstances surrounding Jagadeesh Reddy's death, the alleged harassment of Soujanya and her family, and the events that preceded the August 16 deaths.