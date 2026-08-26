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English NewsSportsCricketRifle Coach Held Over Student’s Father’s Killing, Forced Islamic Books Before Family Suicide

Rifle Coach Held Over Student’s Father’s Killing, Forced Islamic Books Before Family Suicide

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Sadikh Khan over allegations linked to a man's death and three family suicides.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 02:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Khan arrested in family deaths.
  • Three family members died, child survived alleged suicide attempt.
  • Suicide notes accused Khan of harassment, husband's death.
  • Police probing extortion, forced conversion, and other claims.

Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Sadikh Khan in connection with the alleged murder of a woman's husband and the subsequent deaths of three members of her family. Khan was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on August 22 following a multi-state search.

Police launched the investigation after two alleged suicide notes reportedly named Khan and made several serious allegations against him.

Family Tragedy Leads Police To Shooting Coach

The case came to light after Soujanya, her parents Nookaraju and Meena, and her 10-year-old son allegedly jumped into the Godavari River near Rajahmundry on August 16.

The three adults died, while the child survived after fishermen rescued him from the river.

The incident was initially treated as a family suicide. However, the recovery of two alleged suicide notes changed the direction of the investigation, with the documents reportedly accusing Khan of harassment and threats.

WATCH POST

Allegations Over Husband's Death Under Investigation

According to the alleged note attributed to Soujanya, Khan had allegedly harassed and threatened her following the death of her husband, Kovvuri Jagadeesh Reddy, in July.

The note reportedly alleged that Khan had poisoned Reddy. Police are investigating the claim separately and have not established that Khan was responsible for the death.

The family also allegedly accused Khan of demanding money and valuables and attempting to exercise control over their property and financial accounts.

Police are examining these claims as part of the wider investigation into alleged intimidation, blackmail and extortion.

WATCH POST

Police Probe Alleged Religious Pressure

The alleged suicide note also contained claims that Khan forced Soujanya to read Islamic literature and pressured her to convert to Islam.

Police have registered a case covering allegations including extortion, criminal intimidation, abetment of suicide and forced conversion.

Khan was arrested in Meerut and subsequently brought back to Andhra Pradesh, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

Police have stressed that the allegations are part of an ongoing investigation. Khan remains an accused, and the claims against him have not been established in court.

The investigation is expected to focus on the circumstances surrounding Jagadeesh Reddy's death, the alleged harassment of Soujanya and her family, and the events that preceded the August 16 deaths.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in connection with the family tragedy in Andhra Pradesh?

Rifle-shooting coach Sheikh Sadikh Khan was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on August 22. He is linked to the alleged murder of a woman's husband and the subsequent deaths of three family members.

What prompted the police to change the direction of their investigation?

The initial family suicide incident changed direction after police recovered two alleged suicide notes. These notes reportedly named Sheikh Sadikh Khan and contained serious allegations against him.

What are some of the key allegations made against Sheikh Sadikh Khan?

Allegations include Khan poisoning Soujanya's husband, demanding money and valuables, attempting to control family property, and pressuring Soujanya to convert to Islam. These claims are part of the ongoing investigation.

Have the allegations against Sheikh Sadikh Khan been proven in court?

No, the allegations against Sheikh Sadikh Khan have not yet been established in court. He is currently an accused, and the police investigation into the claims is ongoing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry Godavari River Police Investigation CRime News Sheikh Sadikh Khan
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