Richest Cricketers: Virat Kohli Overtakes MS Dhoni In Latest Rankings

Three Indian cricket icons continue to feature among the world’s five richest cricketers, alongside two legendary international stars. Beyond their cricket salaries and annual contracts, these players have built massive fortunes through brand endorsements, investments, and successful business ventures.

Sachin Tendulkar

Topping the list is Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian batting legend reportedly has a net worth exceeding ₹1,400 crore. Even after retirement, the “Master Blaster” remains associated with several major brands and continues to earn through multiple business investments.

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Virat Kohli

Second on the list is Virat Kohli, whose estimated net worth is believed to be over ₹1,000 crore. Kohli has evolved into one of the biggest global sports brands, with major earnings coming from endorsements, fashion labels, and fitness-related businesses in addition to cricket.

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni occupies the third spot. His net worth is also estimated to be close to ₹1,000 crore. Dhoni has invested in sectors such as farming, fitness, motorcycles, and several other business ventures, while continuing to earn through the IPL.

Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting ranks fourth on the list. Apart from his playing career earnings, Ponting continues to generate income through coaching assignments, commentary work, and involvement in franchise cricket, including the IPL.

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Brian Lara

West Indies great Brian Lara completes the top five. Since retiring, Lara has remained active in cricket through commentary and coaching roles, while also benefiting from endorsement deals.

The list highlights how modern cricketers have transformed themselves into global business personalities, achieving success far beyond the cricket field.

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