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HomeSportsCricketRichest Cricketers: Virat Kohli Overtakes MS Dhoni In Latest Rankings

Richest Cricketers: Virat Kohli Overtakes MS Dhoni In Latest Rankings

Virat Kohli's estimated net worth is believed to be over ₹1,000 crore.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 May 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

Three Indian cricket icons continue to feature among the world’s five richest cricketers, alongside two legendary international stars. Beyond their cricket salaries and annual contracts, these players have built massive fortunes through brand endorsements, investments, and successful business ventures.

Sachin Tendulkar 

Topping the list is Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian batting legend reportedly has a net worth exceeding ₹1,400 crore. Even after retirement, the “Master Blaster” remains associated with several major brands and continues to earn through multiple business investments.

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Virat Kohli

Second on the list is Virat Kohli, whose estimated net worth is believed to be over ₹1,000 crore. Kohli has evolved into one of the biggest global sports brands, with major earnings coming from endorsements, fashion labels, and fitness-related businesses in addition to cricket.

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni occupies the third spot. His net worth is also estimated to be close to ₹1,000 crore. Dhoni has invested in sectors such as farming, fitness, motorcycles, and several other business ventures, while continuing to earn through the IPL.

Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting ranks fourth on the list. Apart from his playing career earnings, Ponting continues to generate income through coaching assignments, commentary work, and involvement in franchise cricket, including the IPL.

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Brian Lara

West Indies great Brian Lara completes the top five. Since retiring, Lara has remained active in cricket through commentary and coaching roles, while also benefiting from endorsement deals.

The list highlights how modern cricketers have transformed themselves into global business personalities, achieving success far beyond the cricket field.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the richest cricketers in the world?

The list includes Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, along with international stars Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara.

How do cricketers build their wealth beyond salaries?

Cricketers generate significant income through brand endorsements, investments, and various business ventures, extending their earnings beyond their playing contracts.

What is Sachin Tendulkar's estimated net worth?

Sachin Tendulkar's net worth is reportedly over ₹1,400 crore. He continues to earn through brand associations and business investments even after retirement.

What are Virat Kohli's major sources of income?

Virat Kohli earns significantly from endorsements, fashion labels, and fitness businesses, in addition to his cricket career, making him a global sports brand.

Published at : 21 May 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni Richest Cricketers
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