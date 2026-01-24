'Rest Day' Jokes Flood Social Media As Jasprit Bumrah Sits Out IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav announced two tactical shifts to the lineup for Friday's IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur.

Axar Patel was sidelined due to a finger injury picked up in the first game, but the biggest talking point was absence of ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested by the team management. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav were brought in to fill the gaps.

The Fan Outcry

The decision to bench Jasprit Bumrah has not sat well with a section of fans. The premier pacer is currently facing a wave of criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with fans questioning his frequent "rest periods."

The frustration stems from Bumrah’s recent appearance schedule. He was rested for the entire three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He returned for the opening T20I, leading many to believe he was back to full match fitness. Bumrah's immediate exit from the playing XI for second T20I match has left supporters baffled.

🚨BIG UPDATE ON JASPRIT BUMRAH 🚨



- Jasprit Bumrah Played a T20i on 19th December vs South Africa.

- He then played another T20I match on 21st January vs New Zealand & is taking rest in the match on the 23rd Jan.

- Are Coach Gautam Gambhir & Captain Suryakumar yadav worried… pic.twitter.com/G47cO2DmVr — MANU. (@IMManu_18) January 23, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah after bowling 3 overs in the 1st T20i : #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/mBnN2wjsH5 — जेंटल मैन 🪷 (@gentleman07_) January 23, 2026

When important series comes

Jasprit Bumrah be like - 🥱 pic.twitter.com/qWJXrgo4sJ — Richard (@BEPOSITIVE37583) January 23, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah has played just 4 T20I matches in the last 50 days, bowling only 14 overs in total.



He didn't play the ODI series too. With this much rest anyone can be a good bowler man. Every other match he gets injured and seats out. How the hell does he play 14 matches in IPL… pic.twitter.com/df4klJwZ7J — Ayush (@yush_18) January 23, 2026

The World Cup Context

With 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in February, many expected Jasprit Bumrah to use T20 series against New Zealand to build rhythm and match stamina.

The team management likely views this as essential workload management to prevent long-term injury, but disgruntled fans have labeled the move as "over-cautious," arguing that rare appearances followed by immediate breaks hinder team's momentum.

As India prepares for the final push toward the global tournament, the debate between physical preservation and match readiness continues to divide the fanbase.