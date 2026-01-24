Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricket'Rest Day' Jokes Flood Social Media As Jasprit Bumrah Sits Out IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

The frustration stems from Bumrah's recent appearance schedule. He made India comeback with 1st T20I but made an immediate exit from the playing XI for second T20I, leaving supporters baffled.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav announced two tactical shifts to the lineup for Friday's IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur.

Axar Patel was sidelined due to a finger injury picked up in the first game, but the biggest talking point was absence of ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested by the team management. Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav were brought in to fill the gaps.

The Fan Outcry

The decision to bench Jasprit Bumrah has not sat well with a section of fans. The premier pacer is currently facing a wave of criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with fans questioning his frequent "rest periods."

The frustration stems from Bumrah’s recent appearance schedule. He was rested for the entire three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He returned for the opening T20I, leading many to believe he was back to full match fitness. Bumrah's immediate exit from the playing XI for second T20I match has left supporters baffled.

The World Cup Context

With 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in February, many expected Jasprit Bumrah to use T20 series against New Zealand to build rhythm and match stamina.

The team management likely views this as essential workload management to prevent long-term injury, but disgruntled fans have labeled the move as "over-cautious," arguing that rare appearances followed by immediate breaks hinder team's momentum.

As India prepares for the final push toward the global tournament, the debate between physical preservation and match readiness continues to divide the fanbase.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the concern regarding Jasprit Bumrah and the upcoming T20 World Cup?

Fans expected Bumrah to use the T20 series to build rhythm and stamina for the 2026 T20 World Cup, but his frequent breaks are seen as hindering match readiness.

Published at : 24 Jan 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
