The cricketing world is witnessing an unprecedented interest for Nepal as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is about to commence. In a trend that has caught the attention of analysts, the demand for tickets to watch the Nepali Cricket team in action is currently outpacing almost every other cricketing nation.



Aside from the hosts, India, Nepal has recorded the highest ticket sales for the upcoming tournament, signaling a wave of support traveling to the stadiums.

Nepal's Home Away From Home

Much of this excitement centers on Mumbai’s legendary Wankhede Stadium, which will serve as the primary venue for Nepal's group-stage fixtures. Sources indicate that the local organizing committee is bracing for a "sea of blue" as Nepalese supporters are expected to be the largest visiting fanbase in the country. The atmosphere at the Wankhede is predicted to be electric, rivaling the intensity usually reserved for high-stakes IPL games or India's international fixtures.

According to reports in the Times of India, a source involved in the tournament planning noted that the enthusiasm of the Nepalese public has been remarkable. The sheer volume of bookings suggests that Rohit Paudel and his men will have a significant "home advantage" even while playing on foreign soil.

Key Fixtures and Squad Depth

Nepal’s journey at the Wankhede begins with a high-profile clash against England on February 8, followed by a game against Italy on February 12. The momentum continues as they face the West Indies on February 15, concluding their Mumbai stint against Scotland on February 17.

Led by Rohit Paudel, the squad features a mix of explosive talent and experienced campaigners. With the likes of Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Kushal Bhurtel in the ranks, the team is no longer viewed as an underdog but as a fast-emerging force capable of upsetting established nations.

This huge public backing is a testament to the growth of the sport in Nepal over the last decade.

Nepal's Squad

Rohit Paudel (c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sundeep Jora, Basir Ahamad, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam, Dipendra Singh Airee