Released On Bail, Then Scores A Century: DC Player Shares His Emotional Story

Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel experienced an emotional moment after scoring a century against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. Having completed the milestone, Porel dropped to his knees and broke down in tears, admitting later that he had been unable to control his emotions.

The Bengal cricketer has been facing a legal case in recent months. The case involves allegations of rape and criminal intimidation.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Porel said he had not intended to cry, but the emotions came out on their own. He added that the difficult period had made him mentally stronger and that he wanted to let his performances with the bat do the talking.

Porel also made it clear that his priority remains cricket. Rather than getting involved in verbal exchanges or commenting on the controversy, he wants to concentrate on scoring runs and contributing to his team's success.

'I Didn't Want To Cry': Porel Opens Up

Reflecting on his emotional reaction after reaching three figures, Porel said, "I didn't want to cry, but the tears came out on their own."

The wicketkeeper-batter explained that the challenging experiences of recent months had taught him valuable lessons and helped him develop greater mental strength. He was determined to respond through his cricket rather than allow the situation to distract him from his game.

His century against Delhi proved particularly significant, as he continued to focus on his batting despite the difficult circumstances away from the field.

Bengal Take Control Against Delhi

Bengal strengthened their position in the Group C encounter after dismissing Delhi for 240 in the first innings.

In reply, Bengal produced an impressive batting display and finished the day's play at 304/3 after 79 overs. Sudip Kumar Gharami remained unbeaten on 122, while Porel was not out on 114.

The pair put together an unbroken 199-run partnership for the fourth wicket, giving Bengal a valuable lead and placing them in a commanding position in the contest.

What Is Legal Case Against Abishek Porel?

Porel is facing allegations following a complaint filed by a medical student from Karnataka on June 23. According to the complaint, the woman alleged that they had been in a relationship for approximately three and a half years and had discussed marriage, before Porel allegedly withdrew from the relationship.

The case involves allegations of rape and criminal intimidation, and police initiated an investigation after the complaint. On July 20, the Calcutta High Court directed the police to arrest Porel.

The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings and have not been established as proven in court.