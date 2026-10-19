WATCH: Pakistan Manager Recalls ‘1,500 Gaaliyan’ In Ahmedabad, Rohit’s Sixes Make It Worse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan manager recalled hostile Ahmedabad crowd during 2023 World Cup.

He endured constant abuse descending 100 stadium stairs.

Rohit Sharma's continued hitting sixes kept him waiting downstairs.

Rehan ultimately covered ears, climbed back, watched match.

Pakistan team manager Rehan-ul-Haq has recalled his experience of the hostile atmosphere during the team's 2023 ODI World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad, sharing an anecdote about the abuse he heard while walking down the stadium stairs.

Rehan, who was part of Pakistan's team management during the tournament, described how spectators surrounded the staircase leading down from the stands. He said the narrow passage meant he could hear the crowd's comments clearly as he made his way down.

WATCH: Rehan-ul-Haq Recalls Abuse From Ahmedabad Crowd

“Then we went to Ahmedabad, and I had never seen such a hostile crowd in my life,” Rehan said while recounting the incident.

He explained that there were around 100 steps, with spectators on both sides. A narrow barrier separated the staircase from the crowd, leaving a tight passage through which people had to walk.

WATCH VIDEO

Pakistani team. Hostile Crowd in Ahmedabad during Pakistan ve India CwC 2023 https://t.co/LNcoggrAFG — 千尺乇丹开 (@iffiwasay) October 18, 2026

Rehan said he decided to go downstairs and return only when an Indian player was dismissed. He specifically mentioned Rohit Sharma, saying he planned to come back up if the India captain got out.

However, the walk down the stairs quickly became an experience he would remember.

“I said, fine, let me run downstairs. I will reach the bottom and come back when one of their players gets out. If Rohit Sharma gets out, I will come back up,” he recalled.

He said he was abused from the first step onwards. By the time he reached the bottom, Rehan estimated that he had been subjected to at least 1,500 abuses.

Despite the hostility, he said he could not stop laughing as he made his way down.

Rohit Sharma’s Sixes Kept Rehan Waiting

Rehan also recalled that Cliffe Deacon, Pakistan's physiotherapist during the 2023 World Cup, wondered why he was not returning upstairs.

According to Rehan, Deacon explained that the staircase had around 100 steps and that he had experienced the same abuse while making his way down.

Rehan said he decided to wait for Rohit to be dismissed before returning. But the India captain continued hitting sixes, leaving him with little reason to begin the climb.

“I said, as soon as Rohit Sharma gets out, we will leave,” Rehan recalled. “But he hit one six, then another, and then a third.”

Rehan said he eventually covered his ears, climbed all 100 steps back up, and lay down after reaching the top before watching the match on television.