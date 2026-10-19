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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Manager Recalls ‘1,500 Gaaliyan’ In Ahmedabad, Rohit’s Sixes Make It Worse

WATCH: Pakistan Manager Recalls ‘1,500 Gaaliyan’ In Ahmedabad, Rohit’s Sixes Make It Worse

Pakistan team manager Rehan-ul-Haq recalls facing abuse in Ahmedabad during the 2023 World Cup clash and explains how Rohit Sharma’s sixes kept him waiting. Watch the video here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan manager recalled hostile Ahmedabad crowd during 2023 World Cup.
  • He endured constant abuse descending 100 stadium stairs.
  • Rohit Sharma's continued hitting sixes kept him waiting downstairs.
  • Rehan ultimately covered ears, climbed back, watched match.

Pakistan team manager Rehan-ul-Haq has recalled his experience of the hostile atmosphere during the team's 2023 ODI World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad, sharing an anecdote about the abuse he heard while walking down the stadium stairs.

Rehan, who was part of Pakistan's team management during the tournament, described how spectators surrounded the staircase leading down from the stands. He said the narrow passage meant he could hear the crowd's comments clearly as he made his way down.

WATCH: Rehan-ul-Haq Recalls Abuse From Ahmedabad Crowd

“Then we went to Ahmedabad, and I had never seen such a hostile crowd in my life,” Rehan said while recounting the incident.

He explained that there were around 100 steps, with spectators on both sides. A narrow barrier separated the staircase from the crowd, leaving a tight passage through which people had to walk.

WATCH VIDEO

Rehan said he decided to go downstairs and return only when an Indian player was dismissed. He specifically mentioned Rohit Sharma, saying he planned to come back up if the India captain got out.

However, the walk down the stairs quickly became an experience he would remember.

“I said, fine, let me run downstairs. I will reach the bottom and come back when one of their players gets out. If Rohit Sharma gets out, I will come back up,” he recalled.

He said he was abused from the first step onwards. By the time he reached the bottom, Rehan estimated that he had been subjected to at least 1,500 abuses.

Despite the hostility, he said he could not stop laughing as he made his way down.

Rohit Sharma’s Sixes Kept Rehan Waiting

Rehan also recalled that Cliffe Deacon, Pakistan's physiotherapist during the 2023 World Cup, wondered why he was not returning upstairs.

According to Rehan, Deacon explained that the staircase had around 100 steps and that he had experienced the same abuse while making his way down.

Rehan said he decided to wait for Rohit to be dismissed before returning. But the India captain continued hitting sixes, leaving him with little reason to begin the climb.

“I said, as soon as Rohit Sharma gets out, we will leave,” Rehan recalled. “But he hit one six, then another, and then a third.”

Rehan said he eventually covered his ears, climbed all 100 steps back up, and lay down after reaching the top before watching the match on television.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pakistan team manager Rehan-ul-Haq recall about the 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad?

He recalled the hostile atmosphere during the match against India. He experienced extensive abuse from spectators while walking down the stadium stairs, estimating 1,500 abuses.

Why did Rehan-ul-Haq initially go downstairs during the match?

He decided to go downstairs, intending to return only if an Indian player, specifically Rohit Sharma, got out. However, Rohit Sharma kept hitting sixes, delaying his return.

Did anyone else from the Pakistan team experience similar hostility?

Yes, Pakistan's physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon, also experienced similar abuse while making his way down the same staircase. He shared his experience with Rehan-ul-Haq.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup 2023 ROHIT SHARMA Pakistan Cricket Rehan-ul-Haq
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