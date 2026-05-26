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HomeSportsCricketRCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Head-To-Head, Probable XIs, Pitch Report & Weather Update

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Head-To-Head, Probable XIs, Pitch Report & Weather Update

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Here is a tactical preview, including head-to-head metrics, pitch analysis, weather conditions, and predicted lineups.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

The business end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has officially arrived. In a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash, the league’s top two teams - defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) - are set to collide under the lights at the breathtaking HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26.

Both powerhouses wrapped up the league stage with identical tallies of 18 points (9 wins each), with RCB claiming the pole position solely on net run rate. The winner of this high-stakes encounter punches a direct ticket to the grand final, while the loser receives a second lifeline in Qualifier 2.

Here is a tactical preview, including head-to-head metrics, pitch analysis, weather conditions, and predicted lineups:

Head-to-Head Statistics

There is absolutely nothing separating these two franchises when they cross paths. Their historic encounters point to a dead-even rivalry:

All-Time IPL Record: Head-to-head is currently deadlocked at 4-4 over 8 encounters.

The honours were completely shared at 1-1 during the league stages. RCB secured a 5-wicket victory on April 24, while GT rebounded with a tight 3-wicket win on April 30.

Dharamsala Pitch Report

Sitting at a high altitude of 1,457 meters, the HPCA Stadium offers unique playing dynamics completely different from traditional Indian venues:

The cooler mountain air provides immediate swing, and the track offers true bounce and carry. Expect opening pacers to create significant play-and-miss opportunities during the Powerplay.

Once the initial shine wears off, the surface becomes excellent for batting. Because of the thin mountain air and smaller boundaries, well-timed strokes will travel significantly further.

Toss Strategy: Teams batting first won 6 out of 7 games at this venue during the league phase. Because of the cool conditions, dew is expected to be minimal, removing the traditional chasing advantage. Posting a 190+ target is the ideal approach.

Weather Forecast

Conditions: Partly cloudy with a moderate mountain breeze.

Temperature: A brisk 18°C to 21°C - dramatically cooler than the scorching summer heat felt across the rest of India.

Rain Risk: There is a lingering 25% probability of precipitation. While a complete 20-over match is highly likely, overcast skies will amplify the swing on offer. A reserve day is available on May 27 if a total washout occurs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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RCB Vs GT Weather Update RCB Vs GT Head-To-Head RCB VS GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 RCB Vs GT Head To Head RCB Vs GT Probable XIs RCB Vs GT Pitch Report
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