RCB vs DC WPL Final Live: TV Channels, Streaming Platforms And Timing

HomeSportsCricketRCB vs DC WPL Final Live: TV Channels, Streaming Platforms And Timing

DC vs RCB, WPL 2026 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL Final live telecast and streaming details.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL Final live telecast, streaming: The fourth season of Women’s Premier League (WPL) reaches its climax today as defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), take on the ever-consistent Delhi Capitals (DC). Held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, WPL 2026 Final match is a repeat of the 2024 final, promising high-octane drama as Delhi looks to secure their first-ever trophy after three previous heartbreaks.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final live streaming and telecast details:

When will RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final take place?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final will take place on Thursday, February 5.

Where will RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final take place?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final be played at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time will RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final take place?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final live streaming?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Final live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

RCB's Path: Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB finished at the top of the league table with six wins from eight matches, earning a direct ticket to the final. Their middle order, featuring Richa Ghosh and Georgia Voll, has been in sensational form, while Nadine de Klerk leads their bowling attack with 15 wickets this season.

DC's Redemption: Now under captaincy of Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi reached their fourth consecutive final after a 7-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. The opening pair of Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee remains the most explosive in the league, supported by clinical bowling of Nandini Sharma (16 wickets).

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the live streaming of the RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final?

You can watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 final on the JioHotstar app and website.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
