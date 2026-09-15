'My Last World Cup': RCB Star Reveals The Moment He Knew His India Career Changed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar believed his India journey ended after 2022 World Cup.

He believed selectors would seek new talent post-tournament losses.

Strong IPL 2025-2026 seasons reignited discussions about his India comeback.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has revealed that he had already come to terms with the possibility that his India World Cup journey was over shortly after the team’s painful semi-final defeat to England in Adelaide at the 2022 edition. The veteran seamer, who has not played international cricket since that tournament, said his experience of how selection teams operate after major setbacks made him believe India would begin looking towards the next generation.

T20 World Cup Disappointment

Speaking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled the moment he returned to his room after the loss and shared his thoughts with his wife Nupur.

"In Adelaide it happened. I came to my room and told my wife. I told this from my experience. In the dressing room, everyone was disappointed."

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He explained that discussions had taken place before the squad left, but once he was back in his room, he had already formed an opinion about what would happen next.

"There were a few briefs before we left, but when I came back to my room I told Nupur (his wife) this was my last World Cup. Because what I have seen from my experience, when you lose a tournament like this selectors want to look ahead, and that is fair,"

India had posted 168 runs in that fixture and England went on to win without losing a single batsman.

Bhuvi’s last T20I appearance for India came against New Zealand in November 2022 in a match that ended in a tie.

He bowled four overs, conceding 35 runs and took no wickets.

Stellar IPL Seasons Reignite India Comeback Talk

Despite his long absence from international cricket, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has continued to make a strong impact in the IPL.

He took 17 wickets during RCB's title-winning 2025 campaign and followed it with an even better 2026 season, claiming 28 wickets at an average of 17.89.

His tally left him just one wicket short of the Purple Cap, while his performances across RCB’s back-to-back championship campaigns have once again placed his name in conversations surrounding an India comeback.

The pacer himself believes another opportunity would be welcome, although he insists that chasing selection is not what motivates him.

"I'm not playing to prove anything, but I'd be happy to play for India again."

The contrast is striking. Four years ago, Bhuvneshwar believed the door had closed after Adelaide.

Today, his IPL performances have reopened the debate around whether the experienced pacer could have one more India chapter left.