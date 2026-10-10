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English NewsSportsCricketRCB Player Begins New Innings In Life, First Wedding Photo With Wife Out

RCB Player Begins New Innings In Life, First Wedding Photo With Wife Out

RCB signed Livingstone for 2025 IPL season, but his campaign with RCB was relatively modest. He scored 112 runs across eight innings in 10 matches. In IPL 2026, Livingstone turned out for SRH.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who previously represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Indian Premier League, has married his longtime girlfriend, Olivia. The cricketer shared several pictures from their wedding celebrations on Instagram through a collaborative post, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and fellow players.

RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was among those who congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section.

Livingstone revealed that the ceremony took place on October 3, 2026, in Deià, Mallorca, Spain. However, the celebrations did not go according to plan, as severe weather forced the couple to make last-minute changes to their arrangements.

'The People Are What Matter'

Reflecting on the occasion, Livingstone explained that an unexpected storm disrupted their wedding plans and forced them to move the ceremony to another location at short notice. Despite the challenges, he described the day as the best of his life.

The England cricketer also shared a heartfelt message about what the experience taught him, saying that details such as flowers, decorations, the venue and the weather were far less important than the people celebrating with them.

Also Read | Big News For Rohit-Virat Fans! India vs Sri Lanka ODI Rescheduled: Know Why

He added that he had never felt so much love gathered in one room. The October 3 celebration was the second part of the couple's wedding festivities.

Liam Livingstone's IPL Journey With RCB

RCB signed Livingstone for the 2025 IPL season, but his campaign with the Bengaluru franchise was relatively modest. He scored 112 runs across eight innings in 10 matches, registering one half-century, and picked up two wickets.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Hit By Another Change Ahead Of IPL 2027, Coach Departs

In IPL 2026, Livingstone turned out for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His contribution with the bat was limited to 15 runs across two innings.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Liam Livingstone IPL IPL 2027
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