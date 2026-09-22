WATCH: RCB Fan Spotted In Japan, Bengaluru Brings GTA VI Into The Celebration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India women's cricket team secured gold at Asian Games 2026.

Smriti Mandhana starred, scoring 79 runs in the final.

An RCB fan was spotted in Japan, garnering social media attention.

RCB humorously acknowledged their

India's women's cricket team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan after a dominant 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

While the team's emphatic performance grabbed the spotlight, a photo from the stadium also caught social media's attention. A female fan was seen wearing a Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey while supporting Team India in Japan.

The image was shared by RCB on social media, with the franchise using its trademark humour to react to the unexpected sight. RCB refers to its supporters as the '12th Man Army', and the Bengaluru franchise joked about finding one of them thousands of kilometres away from home.

"We found the 12th Man Army in Japan before GTA VI," RCB posted alongside the picture.

WATCH: RCB's Funny Take After Bengaluru Spotting Bengaluru At Asian Games 2026

The reference quickly added a light-hearted touch to India's gold-medal celebrations, particularly given the strong following enjoyed by the franchise and its players.

Smriti Mandhana Stars In India's Gold-Medal Win

The RCB connection was even more relevant because Smriti Mandhana played a starring role in India's victory.

The India opener produced an explosive 79 off 45 deliveries, smashing five fours and seven sixes. Her innings provided the foundation for India's huge total in the final.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma also put together a 99-run opening partnership from 60 balls, giving India an excellent start after choosing to bat first.

India eventually posted 216/3 in their 20 overs, leaving Sri Lanka with a daunting target in the gold-medal match.

Sri Lanka Fold For Just 69

Sri Lanka's chase never got going as India's bowlers maintained control throughout the innings.

The Sri Lankan team was bowled out for just 69 in 15.4 overs, handing India a massive 147-run victory and the gold medal at the Asian Games.

Deepti Sharma led India's bowling effort with three wickets. Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani and Shafali Verma chipped in with two wickets each as India completed a commanding victory.

The gold medal capped a memorable campaign for Harmanpreet Kaur's side, while the viral image of an RCB supporter in Japan gave Bengaluru fans another reason to celebrate India's triumph.