RCB CEO Provides Big Update On Virat Kohli's IPL Future & Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Royal Challengers Bengaluru confirmed Virat Kohli's long-term playing future.

CEO expects Kohli to play for at least four years.

Management will retain Kohli indefinitely, even after playing.

RCB won consecutive championships, ending their eighteen-year wait.

Virat Kohli's IPL Future: Royal Challengers Bengaluru management has provided definitive clarity regarding the long-term competitive future of legendary batsman Virat Kohli within the Indian Premier League. Following the franchise's historic consecutive championship triumphs, club officials have confirmed that the iconic top-order master shows absolutely no signs of slowing down his professional career.

Management Confirms Extended Playing Timeline

Speaking exclusively to broadcaster CNBC TV18, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Menon stated that the veteran batsman remains physically primed for several more competitive seasons. The executive dismissed any immediate retirement speculation by outlining a clear multi-year path forward for their premier asset.

The club leadership emphasized that the historic partnership between the city and the player would extend well beyond his active playing days on the field. The management remains entirely committed to retaining the talismanic figure within the franchise setup indefinitely.

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"RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin," Menon explicitly told CNBC TV18 during the broadcast interview. "He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB, even if he moves on from his cricketing career."

The chief executive expressed absolute certainty that the legendary batsman would comfortably anchor the top order for the foreseeable future. He pointed directly to the intense physical standards maintained by the player throughout their recent successful championship defence.

"That said, for the next three to four years, I am sure he'll be playing...for at least four years," Menon added during his media interaction with CNBC TV18. "He is fit, the hunger never dies. You saw him this IPL season - the energy, runs, attitude... everything was there. Three to four years, absolutely no problem."

Emotional Champion Reflects On Golden Era

The vital reassurance from the hierarchy follows a magnificent period of domestic dominance for the franchise. The team successfully defended their global crown by defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets during the high-pressure final encounter in Ahmedabad.

The back-to-back achievements have firmly established a glittering era for the organisation after enduring a lengthy eighteen-year wait for their maiden trophy. The star player himself took to social media to express his profound emotional connection to the local fanbase.

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Writing on his official X profile, the master batsman described the franchise as his true cricketing home. He praised the squad for showing incredible collective belief to navigate intense hurdles and pressure to secure consecutive titles.